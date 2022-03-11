Alexa
Bishop leads Montana St. past Sac St. 83-61 in Big Sky

By Associated Press
2022/03/11 05:35
Bishop leads Montana St. past Sac St. 83-61 in Big Sky

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Xavier Bishop had 14 points to lead five Montana State players in double figures as the league-champion Bobcats romped past eighthseeded Sacramento State 83-61 in the Big Sky Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Great Osobor added 13 points for the Bobcats (25-7). Abdul Mohamed chipped in 11, Jubrile Belo scored 11 and RaeQuan Battle had 10.

Bryce Fowler had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets (11-18). Zach Chappell added 19 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-11 07:11 GMT+08:00

