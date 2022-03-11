Bengals expected to again seek O-linemen among free agents

CINCINNATI BENGALS (13-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LT Riley Reiff, DT Larry Ogunjobi, TE C.J. Uzomah. G Quinton Spain, DT B.J. Hill, CB Eli Apple, WR Mike Thomas, WR Auden Tate, DT Josh Tupou, CB Vernon Hargreaves, CB Tre Flowers, CB Darius Phillips, LB Jordan Evans, P Kevin Huber, QB Brandon Allen, DB Ricardo Allen, LS Clark Harris.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Stanley Morgan, OL Fred Johnson, DE Wyatt Ray, WR Trenton Irwin, LB Clay Johnston, TE Mitchell Wilcox.

NEEDS: A continuing drama for the Bengals has been upgrading the offensive line to better protect franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. LT Riley Reiff, a free-agent signee who made $7.5 million on a one-year contract, was a good addition but was injured for the playoff stretch. The Bengals will have to decide whether to re-sign Reiff and guard Quinton Spain as the team looks to the free-agent market to firm up the line. Burrow was the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL in the regular season and was harassed and battered in the playoffs and in the Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Safety Jessie Bates III got the franchise tag last week so he'll be with the Bengals at least another season.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $34 million.

