Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Biden announces major non-NATO ally status for Colombia

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/11 04:31
Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez speaks during his meeting with President Joe Biden in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 10, ...
President Joe Biden meets with Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Washington....
President Joe Biden meets with Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Washington,...

Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez speaks during his meeting with President Joe Biden in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 10, ...

President Joe Biden meets with Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Washington....

President Joe Biden meets with Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Washington,...

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he intends to designate Colombia as a major non-NATO ally, a step that will provide the Latin American nation with certain benefits in the areas of defense, trade and security cooperation.

Biden made the announcement during a White House meeting with outgoing Colombian President Ivan Duque.

“I'm proud to announce that I intend to designate Colombia a major non-NATO ally,” Biden said. “That's exactly what you are, a major, major non-NATO ally, and this is a recognition of the unique and close relationship between our countries.”

Duque said he appreciated Biden's decision, saying the step recognized “values and the principles that we have shared.”

Major non-NATO ally is a designation under U.S. law that provides foreign partners with certain benefits in the areas of defense, trade and security cooperation, according to the State Department, and is a symbol of the close ties the U.S. shares with such countries.

However, these countries are not entitled to the same security guarantees as full-fledged members of the NATO alliance, as NATO member countries are not obligated to defend a major non-NATO ally that comes under attack.

Updated : 2022-03-11 06:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
"