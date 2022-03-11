Alexa
MATCHDAY: Atlético hosts Cádiz, Lille faces Saint-Etienne

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/11 04:42
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

SPAIN

Atlético Madrid hosts Cádiz looking to add to its three-game winning streak in the Spanish league before its trip to face Manchester United. João Félix has scored four goals in Atlético’s last four games, including a 1-1 draw with United. After Cádiz, Diego Simeone's side will head to Old Trafford to play United in the return leg of their Champions League round-of-16 matchup. Atlético is in fourth place in Spain, level on points with Barcelona in third. Cádiz is in the relegation zone but undefeated in four rounds.

FRANCE

Defending champion Lille faces Saint-Etienne with both sides in improved form. A victory would move Lille up to fifth place and one behind Rennes in fourth and the automatic Europa League spot. Lille striker Jonathan David ended his drought last weekend and will look to add to his 13 goals so far. Hiring veteran coach Pascal Dupraz seems to have been an inspired move for Saint-Etienne, which has now escaped from the relegation zone and can move into 16th if it wins.

