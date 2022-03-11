Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/11 04:16
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $2.68 to $106.02 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $1.81 to $109.33 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 13 cents to $3.16 a gallon. April heating oil fell 16 cents to $3.30 a gallon. April natural gas rose 10 cents $4.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $12.20 to $2,000.40 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 44 cents to $26.26 an ounce and May copper rose 8 cents to $4.65 a pound.

The dollar rose to 116.10 Japanese yen from 115.85 yen. The euro fell to $1.0987 from $1.1077.

Updated : 2022-03-11 05:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
"