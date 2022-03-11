Broncos have their QB, now they need to beef up both lines

DENVER BRONCOS (7-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Teddy Bridgewater, CB Kyle Fuller, RB Melvin Gordon, CB Bryce Callahan, S Kareem Jackson, LB Alexander Johnson, RT Bobby Massie, EDGE Stephen Weatherly, DL Shamar Stephen, RT Cameron Fleming, CB Mike Ford, C Brett Jones, TE Eric Saubert, CB Nate Harrison, DL Justin Hamilton, ILB Josey Jewell, ILB Kenny Young,

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LG Austin Schlottmann, WR-PR Diontae Spencer, QB Brett Rypien, LB Natrez Patrick, LB Micah Kiser, LT Calvin Anderson, CB Essang Bassey, DL DeShawn Williams, S P.J. Locke, RB Adrian Killins, LB Jonas Griffith, EDGE Malik Reed, FB Andrew Beck

NEEDS: Free agency rose in importance for the Broncos after they sent first- and second-round draft picks this year and next to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for QB Russell Wilson along with a 2022 fifth-rounder and three players: QB2 Drew Lock, DE Shelby Harris and TE Noah Fant. Before the blockbuster trade, the Broncos had 11 picks in this year’s draft, including five of the top 100. Now they’ll have to plug some holes via free agency, and some prime positions to focus on are along the offensive line given that they finally have an elite passer in Wilson. He immediately makes them a playoff contender after six years of mediocrity under 10 other starting quarterbacks. They also need to beef up their secondary and their defensive line. OLB Von Miller hinted on social media that he pined for a return to Denver after helping the Rams to a Super Bowl title following his midseason trade to L.A., but he might be too expensive for a reunion with the Broncos.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $26 million.

