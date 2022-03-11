Argentina lawmakers take up contentious IMF refinancing deal

A demonstrator walks in front of oversized FMI letters, the Spanish acronym for International Monetary Fund, during a protest outside Congress as legi... A demonstrator walks in front of oversized FMI letters, the Spanish acronym for International Monetary Fund, during a protest outside Congress as legislators prepare to vote on a law to ratify the government’s agreement with the IMF to refinance some $45 billion in debt, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Demonstrators work to burn a representation of the U.S. national flag, during a protest outside Congress as legislators prepare to vote on a law to ra... Demonstrators work to burn a representation of the U.S. national flag, during a protest outside Congress as legislators prepare to vote on a law to ratify the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund to refinance some $45 billion in debt, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Demonstrators throw stones during a protest outside Congress as legislators prepare to vote on a law to ratify the government’s agreement with the Int... Demonstrators throw stones during a protest outside Congress as legislators prepare to vote on a law to ratify the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund to refinance some $45 billion in debt, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Police take position near Congress during clashes with demonstrators protesting the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund to ref... Police take position near Congress during clashes with demonstrators protesting the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund to refinance some $45 billion in debt, as legislators prepare to vote on a law to ratify the agreement, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A demonstrator holds onto an umbrella surrounded by clouds of smoke during clashes with demonstrators protesting the government’s agreement with the I... A demonstrator holds onto an umbrella surrounded by clouds of smoke during clashes with demonstrators protesting the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund to refinance some $45 billion in debt, as legislators prepare to vote on a law to ratify the agreement, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A detained demonstrator lies on the ground surrounded by police near Congress during clashes with demonstrators protesting the government’s agreement ... A detained demonstrator lies on the ground surrounded by police near Congress during clashes with demonstrators protesting the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund to refinance some $45 billion in debt, as legislators prepare to vote on a law to ratify the agreement, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A demonstrator flashes a “sign of the horns” hand gesture during a protest outside Congress as legislators prepare to vote on a law to ratify the gove... A demonstrator flashes a “sign of the horns” hand gesture during a protest outside Congress as legislators prepare to vote on a law to ratify the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund to refinance some $45 billion in debt, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

U.S. flags go up in flames alongside tires set on fire by protesters as police clashed with demonstrators protesting the government’s agreement with t... U.S. flags go up in flames alongside tires set on fire by protesters as police clashed with demonstrators protesting the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund to refinance some $45 billion in debt, as legislators prepare to vote on a law to ratify the agreement, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Demonstrators protest outside Congress as legislators prepare to vote on a law to ratify the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fu... Demonstrators protest outside Congress as legislators prepare to vote on a law to ratify the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund to refinance some $45 billion in debt, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A demonstrator tosses a waste basket at police during clashes outside Congress as legislators prepare to vote on a law to ratify the government’s agre... A demonstrator tosses a waste basket at police during clashes outside Congress as legislators prepare to vote on a law to ratify the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund to refinance some $45 billion in debt, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Oversized FMI letters, the Spanish acronym for International Monetary Fund, go up in flames during a protest outside Congress as legislators prepare t... Oversized FMI letters, the Spanish acronym for International Monetary Fund, go up in flames during a protest outside Congress as legislators prepare to vote on a law to ratify the government's agreement with the IMF to refinance some $45 billion in debt, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lawmakers on Thursday began debating legislation needed to approve Argentina's agreement with the International Monetary Fund on refinancing a $45 billion debt, while protesters opposed to the deal clashed with police outside the Congress building.

Several dozen militants from leftist groups and social organizations initially threw stones at the building and set fire to tires and garbage containers. When police arrived trying to disperse the crowd, protesters threw rocks and bottles at the officers.

There has been widespread criticism of the agreement on refinancing debt taken on by Argentina in 2018 during the government of conservative President Mauricio Macri. But the current left-of-center government says the agreement reached last week needs to be approved to avoid a default on the loans and major problems for the economy.

“It is the best agreement that could be achieved," Carlos Heller, head of the Chamber of Deputies' Budget and Finance Committee, said a few minutes after the opening of what was expected to be a long debate.

The measure was taken up in the lower house after President Alberto Fernández secured support from the main opposition bloc in exchange for some modifications to the text of the IMF agreement. That development was seen as making it highly likely that the chamber would approve the deal, which would then go to the Senate.

Leftist forces, including some members of the governing party close to Vice President Cristina Fernandez, oppose the IMF deal, arguing some of the economic measures it contains would worsen conditions for the 40% of Argentina's people who are poor.

The government maintains the pact would not require any overhaul of the pension system or labor rules, though it says it would force increases in charges for gas, electricity and other public services.

The deal would allow Argentina to delay repaying its debt until 2026, with payments continuing through 2034. Under the previous arrangement, the debt payments would be concentrated in 2022 and 2023.

The IMF’s executive board also will have to endorse the deal for it to take effect.