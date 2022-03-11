Alexa
Ohams scores 20 to lead Fordham past George Mason in A10

By Associated Press
2022/03/11 03:52
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chuba Ohams had 20 points and 16 rebounds as eight-seeded Fordham beat ninth-seeded George Mason 54-49 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament's second round on Thursday.

Antrell Charlton had 11 points and seven rebounds for Fordham (16-15). Abdou Tsimbila added 10 rebounds.

Josh Oduro had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Patriots (14-16). Ronald Polite III added 10 points. Davonte Gaines had 10 rebounds.

Fordham faces top seed Davidson in Friday's quarterfinals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-11 05:38 GMT+08:00

