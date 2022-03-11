Alexa
Raiders' new regime looks to target O-line, secondary

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/11 03:19
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 2,...

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (10-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Casey Hayward, DT Johnathan Hankins, DT Quinton Jefferson, QB Marcus Mariota, WR Zay Jones, DT Solomon Thomas, RB Jalen Richard, DT Darius Philon, CB Brandon Facyson, LB K.J. Wright, LB Nicholas Morrow, WR DeSean Jackson, T Brandon Parker, G Jermaine Eluemunor, LB Marquel Lee, G Richie Incognito, DT Gerald McCoy, TE Derek Carrier, C Nick Martin, CB Desmond Trufant, LB Kyle Wilber, RB Peyton Barber, LB Patrick Onwuasor, G Jordan Simmons

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: FB ALec Ingold, CB Keisean Nixon, S Dallin Leavitt, T Jackson Barton

NEEDS: New coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler have plenty of work to improve a roster that made the playoffs last season. The Raiders have only a few starters in place on defense after bringing in several veterans last season on one-year deals who fit former coordinator Gus Bradley's system. Finding a starting safety, outside cornerbacks and defensive tackles will be high on the list. Offensively, the Raiders need to upgrade the outside receivers and fortify a line that has only one set starter in left tackle Kolton Miller.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $32 million.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-03-11 04:38 GMT+08:00

