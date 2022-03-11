Alexa
Browns likely to address WRs, defensive line in free agency

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/11 02:00
CLEVELAND BROWNS (8-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Jadeveon Clowney, LB Anthony Walker Jr., DE Takk McKinley, P Dustin Colquitt, DT Sheldon Day, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., LB Malcolm Smith, WR Rashard Higgins, S M.J. Stewart Jr., T Chris Hubbard, DT Malik Jackson, LB Elijah Lee.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB D'Ernest Johnson, TE Stephen Carlson, K Chase McLaughlin, DE Porter Gustin, QB Nick Mullens.

NEEDS: It's always about the quarterback in Cleveland. Baker Mayfield will almost certainly return as the starter after an injury-altered season. The Browns could add a veteran backup to push him — possibly Mitch Trubisky or Marcus Mariota. The wide receiving corps requires a major upgrade. Odell Beckham Jr. forced his way out last season and dependable WR Jarvis Landry appears to be a salary-cap casualty ($16.3 million). The Browns may wait until the draft to add a No. 1 receiver (they have the No. 13 pick), but could snag a veteran or two. Clowney had a rebirth of sorts last season, and the Browns would like to re-sign the edge rusher to complement All-Pro Myles Garrett — but at the right price. Look for GM Andrew Berry to add defensive line depth with one-year deals.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $18 million.

___

Updated : 2022-03-11 04:07 GMT+08:00

"