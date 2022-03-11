Alexa
Lions looking for help at WR, DB and LB in NFL free agency

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/11 01:05
DETROIT LIONS (3-13-1)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: OLB Charles Harris, S Tracy Walker, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, WR Kalif Raymond, LB Alex Anzalone, DT Nick Williams, QB Tim Boyle, S Dean Marlowe, WR KhaDarel Hodge, OLB Joel Heath, LB Shaun Dion Hamilton, OT Tyrell Crosby.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: C Evan Brown, QB David Blough, S C.J. Moore, OT Will Holden, LB Josh Woods.

NEEDS: The Lions lack talent throughout their roster, and they can use help in NFL free agency at every position in coach Dan Campbell’s second season. The most glaring needs are in the secondary, at wide receiver and linebacker. Detroit struggled to stretch the field with a vertical passing game, and was awful against the pass last season. The Lions are expected to take the best edge rusher available with the No. 2 pick overall next month, perhaps making finding someone to sack quarterbacks less of a priority in free agency.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $25.8 million.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-03-11 02:38 GMT+08:00

