Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

First same-sex couple marries in Chile under new law

By Associated Press
2022/03/11 00:36
Jaime Nazar, left, and Javier Silva, look at each during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Silva and Nazar became one o...
Javier Silva, holding son Clemente, and Jaime Nazar, holding daughter Lola Maria, pose for a photo after they were married, in Santiago, Chile, Thursd...
Pabla Heuser, right center, and Consuelo Morales, holding their daughter Josefa, are greeted with flower petals in celebration of their marriage, in S...
Consuelo Morales and Pabla Heuser hold hands as they pose for pictures after their marriage, in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Morales and...
Consuelo Morales and Pabla Heuser, holding their daughter Josefa, pose for pictures after their marriage, in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, March 10, 2022...

Jaime Nazar, left, and Javier Silva, look at each during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Silva and Nazar became one o...

Javier Silva, holding son Clemente, and Jaime Nazar, holding daughter Lola Maria, pose for a photo after they were married, in Santiago, Chile, Thursd...

Pabla Heuser, right center, and Consuelo Morales, holding their daughter Josefa, are greeted with flower petals in celebration of their marriage, in S...

Consuelo Morales and Pabla Heuser hold hands as they pose for pictures after their marriage, in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Morales and...

Consuelo Morales and Pabla Heuser, holding their daughter Josefa, pose for pictures after their marriage, in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, March 10, 2022...

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Two men became the first same-sex couple to marry in Chile on Thursday under a law that took effect after years of campaigning by activists.

Engineer Javier Silva and dentist Jaime Nazar have been together for seven years and had previously legalized their status as a couple under a civil union agreement. They have two adopted children.

“Being the first to get married in Chile is an honor,” Silva said at the civil registry office in Providencia, a neighborhood in Santiago, Chile’s capital.

“Now we can say that we are family, that our children have the same conditions and will be able to, we hope, have a better future, that they will not be discriminated against for having two fathers who love each other,” Silva said.

Updated : 2022-03-11 02:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
"