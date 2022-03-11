First same-sex couple marries in Chile under new law

Consuelo Morales and Pabla Heuser, holding their daughter Josefa, pose for pictures after their marriage, in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, March 10, 2022... Consuelo Morales and Pabla Heuser, holding their daughter Josefa, pose for pictures after their marriage, in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Morales and Heuser become one of the the first same-sex couples to be joined in matrimony following the recent signing into a law welcoming same-sex marriage in Chile. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Consuelo Morales and Pabla Heuser hold hands as they pose for pictures after their marriage, in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Pabla Heuser, right center, and Consuelo Morales, holding their daughter Josefa, are greeted with flower petals in celebration of their marriage, in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Javier Silva, holding son Clemente, and Jaime Nazar, holding daughter Lola Maria, pose for a photo after they were married, in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Jaime Nazar, left, and Javier Silva, look at each during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, March 10, 2022.

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Two men became the first same-sex couple to marry in Chile on Thursday under a law that took effect after years of campaigning by activists.

Engineer Javier Silva and dentist Jaime Nazar have been together for seven years and had previously legalized their status as a couple under a civil union agreement. They have two adopted children.

“Being the first to get married in Chile is an honor,” Silva said at the civil registry office in Providencia, a neighborhood in Santiago, Chile’s capital.

“Now we can say that we are family, that our children have the same conditions and will be able to, we hope, have a better future, that they will not be discriminated against for having two fathers who love each other,” Silva said.