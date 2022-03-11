Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

California man indicted in Oklahoma for disrupting flight

By Associated Press
2022/03/11 00:45
California man indicted in Oklahoma for disrupting flight

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Los Angeles man was indicted in Oklahoma on federal charges he disrupted a flight from Arlington, Virginia, to Los Angeles in December, forcing it to divert to Oklahoma City.

Ariel James Pennington, 45, is charged with interfering with a flight attendant and assaulting a federal air marshal, according to court records. Pennington pleaded not guilty during a Wednesday court appearance.

His attorney did not answer a phone call seeking comment.

Prosecutors said Pennington faces up to 40 years in prison and $500,000 in fines if convicted on both counts.

Pennington was arrested Dec. 9 after the Delta Airlines flight landed in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said at the time that Pennington was disorderly and intoxicated.

The indictment was issued in January, according to U.S. Attorney Robert Troester, but kept under seal until Pennington was arrested and could appear in court for arraignment.

Updated : 2022-03-11 02:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
"