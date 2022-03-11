Cowboys focus in house in free agency with Gregory, Gallup

FILE - Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the New York Giants during the third quarter of... FILE - Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Dallas Cowboys are using the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz, buying time to agree on a long-term deal for one of Dak Prescott's most reliable targets, a person with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

DALLAS COWBOYS (12-6)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: TE Dalton Schultz (franchise tag), DE Randy Gregory, WR Michael Gallup, WR Cedrick Wilson, S Jayron Kearse, G Connor Williams, LB Leighton Vander Esch, DE Dorance Armstrong, P Bryan Anger, WR Malik Turner, TE Jeremy Sprinkle, T Ty Nsekhe, DL Brent Urban, DT Carlos Watkins, LB Keanu Neal, CB Maurice Canady, S Malik Hooker, S Damontae Kazee, LS Jake McQuaide, RB Corey Clement.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENT: LB Luke Gifford.

NEEDS: Dallas figures to seek a hometown discount with Gregory for standing by the oft-suspended defensive end. Gregory is coming off a productive, drama-free season. Pass rush becomes the biggest need if DeMarcus Lawrence doesn’t accept a pay cut and is released. The re-signing of Gallup becomes more important if Amari Cooper is a salary cap casualty. Gallup is coming off a torn ACL. Keeping Wilson would help, too. NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons needs a new partner at linebacker if Vander Esch doesn't return, although second-year player Jabril Cox could be the answer.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $1 million over.

