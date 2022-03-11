Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Champion Rams hope to retain vets, bolster defensive depth

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/11 00:09
Confetti flies as Los Angeles Rams players celebrate on a bus during the team's victory parade in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, following the...
Los Angeles Rams linebackers Von Miller, center, and Leonard Floyd, left, celebrate following the team's victory parade in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb...
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, center, holds up the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy as he celebrates with linebacker Ogbonnia Okoro...
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford speaks during the team's victory celebration and parade in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, follow...
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp holds up the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy during the team's victory celebration in Los Angeles, Wednesd...

Confetti flies as Los Angeles Rams players celebrate on a bus during the team's victory parade in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, following the...

Los Angeles Rams linebackers Von Miller, center, and Leonard Floyd, left, celebrate following the team's victory parade in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb...

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, center, holds up the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy as he celebrates with linebacker Ogbonnia Okoro...

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford speaks during the team's victory celebration and parade in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, follow...

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp holds up the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy during the team's victory celebration in Los Angeles, Wednesd...

LOS ANGELES RAMS (16-5)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Von Miller, WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Sony Michel, LT Joseph Noteboom, C Brian Allen, RG Austin Corbett, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, CB Darious Williams, LB Obo Okoronkwo, WR/KR Brandon Powell, RB Buddy Howell, TE Johnny Mundt.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: K Matt Gay, LB Troy Reeder, LB Travin Howard, QB John Wolford, OL Coleman Shelton, OL Jamil Demby.

NEEDS: The Super Bowl champions say they are eager to run it back with as many contributors as possible, and they'll explore contract extensions and restructures to create the salary cap room to do it. Miller and Beckham must decide whether to take bigger money elsewhere or to stick with a winner. Both veterans fill important needs if they elect to stay, but the Rams traded for both stars knowing they could be short-term rentals. Los Angeles already is fairly solid at receiver if Robert Woods returns at full strength. If Miller goes, the Rams will be in the market for the next candidate to fill the role previously held by Dante Fowler and Miller as the veteran pass rusher who excels alongside Aaron Donald. Los Angeles' offensive line is in flux with the potential departures of starters Allen and Corbett, key backup Noteboom and left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who could retire. If Whitworth and Noteboom both depart, LA has a major hole to fill at left tackle. Williams' likely departure will force the Rams to explore free agency for a new starter at cornerback opposite Jalen Ramsey, although they also have internal candidates. With any remaining cap room, the Rams would love to bolster their talent at linebacker, where they took a significant downgrade last season and still won the title.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $20.2 million over.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-03-11 01:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
"