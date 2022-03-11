Alexa
Aciman, Toibin among contributors to book on Sigmund Freud

By Associated Press
2022/03/11 00:24
NEW YORK (AP) — Andre Aciman, Colm Toibin and Rick Moody are among the authors contributing to an essay collection on the legacy of Sigmund Freud.

“On the Couch: Writers Analyze Sigmund Freud,” conceived and edited by the literary agent Andrew Blauner, is scheduled for release in 2023 by Princeton University Press.

“Freud is a complicated and controversial figure, and this anthology will present a wealth of diverse and engaging perspectives on his legacy," Princeton University Press Executive Editor Anne Savarese said in a statement Thursday.

Other writers featured in the book include Jennifer Finney Boylan, Gerald Early, Siri Hustvedt and Esther Freud, great-granddaughter of Sigmund Freud. Blauner previously edited “Now Comes Good Sailing: On Henry David Thoreau and the Meaning of Life," which included essays by Joyce Carol Oates, Lauren Groff and John McPhee.

Updated : 2022-03-11 01:35 GMT+08:00

