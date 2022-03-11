Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Vikings have little space to spend with big holes on defense

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/11 00:13
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 2...

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 2...

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (8-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Patrick Peterson, LB Anthony Barr, DE Everson Griffen, S Xavier Woods, DT Sheldon Richardson, TE Tyler Conklin, CB Mackensie Alexander, LB Nick Vigil, C Mason Cole, P Jordan Berry, T Rashod Hill, WR Dede Westbrook, G Dakota Dozier, QB Sean Mannion, DE Eddie Yarbrough, TE Chris Herndon, TE Luke Stocker, WR Chad Beebe, RB Wayne Gallman, DE Tashawn Bower.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: K Greg Joseph.

NEEDS: The defense again has significant holes at all three levels, as new coach Kevin O'Connell takes over and veteran defensive coordinator Ed Donatell installs a new system for a unit that gave up the third-most yards and ninth-most points in the NFL last season. Eight of their 14 most-used defensive players in 2021 were signed as free agents just last year, and of those only DT Dalvin Tomlinson is still under contract for 2022. The most pressing need is again at CB, with Cameron Dantzler (17 career games started) currently the most experienced player at the position. Peterson and Barr would be difficult to replace but just as tricky to afford given the team's tight salary-cap situation. The greatest need on offense is at right guard, but affording a proven starter in free agency would be a challenge.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $19 million over.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-03-11 01:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
"