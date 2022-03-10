NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA m-Carolina 56 39 12 5 83 191 134 a-Florida 57 39 13 5 83 237 167 a-Tampa Bay 56 37 13 6 80 196 162 a-Toronto 57 37 16 4 78 213 171 m-N.Y. Rangers 57 36 16 5 77 171 144 m-Pittsburgh 58 34 15 9 77 188 156 Boston 57 34 18 5 73 173 155 Washington 59 31 18 10 72 193 166 Columbus 57 28 26 3 59 190 210 Detroit 57 24 27 6 54 165 212 N.Y. Islanders 53 21 24 8 50 137 152 New Jersey 57 21 31 5 47 176 205 Philadelphia 56 18 28 10 46 141 193 Ottawa 56 20 31 5 45 147 180 Buffalo 58 18 32 8 44 154 209 Montreal 57 15 35 7 37 140 217

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 58 41 12 5 87 230 168 p-Calgary 56 34 15 7 75 197 139 c-St. Louis 56 32 17 7 71 195 155 p-Los Angeles 58 32 19 7 71 172 162 c-Minnesota 55 33 19 3 69 208 179 Nashville 56 32 20 4 68 176 156 p-Vegas 58 32 22 4 68 185 169 Dallas 56 32 21 3 67 166 162 Edmonton 58 31 23 4 66 189 186 Vancouver 58 29 23 6 64 169 168 Anaheim 59 27 23 9 63 175 187 Winnipeg 57 25 22 10 60 174 178 San Jose 56 24 25 7 55 145 179 Chicago 58 21 29 8 50 152 201 Seattle 59 17 37 5 39 152 213 Arizona 56 17 35 4 38 141 203

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton 4, Washington 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Montreal 3

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.