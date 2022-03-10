All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|57
|39
|13
|5
|83
|237
|167
|25-6-0
|14-7-5
|9-1-2
|Tampa Bay
|56
|37
|13
|6
|80
|196
|162
|19-5-4
|18-8-2
|11-5-1
|Toronto
|57
|37
|16
|4
|78
|213
|171
|20-7-1
|17-9-3
|9-4-0
|Boston
|57
|34
|18
|5
|73
|173
|155
|16-10-2
|18-8-3
|12-3-1
|Detroit
|57
|24
|27
|6
|54
|165
|212
|16-12-3
|8-15-3
|6-9-2
|Ottawa
|56
|20
|31
|5
|45
|147
|180
|10-16-2
|10-15-3
|5-10-1
|Buffalo
|58
|18
|32
|8
|44
|154
|209
|9-16-4
|9-16-4
|6-10-4
|Montreal
|57
|15
|35
|7
|37
|140
|217
|8-17-1
|7-18-6
|5-8-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|56
|39
|12
|5
|83
|191
|134
|21-4-2
|18-8-3
|10-5-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|57
|36
|16
|5
|77
|171
|144
|19-5-3
|17-11-2
|8-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|58
|34
|15
|9
|77
|188
|156
|15-9-5
|19-6-4
|10-4-2
|Washington
|59
|31
|18
|10
|72
|193
|166
|14-11-5
|17-7-5
|10-5-1
|Columbus
|57
|28
|26
|3
|59
|190
|210
|15-12-3
|13-14-0
|8-10-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|53
|21
|24
|8
|50
|137
|152
|11-12-4
|10-12-4
|5-5-1
|New Jersey
|57
|21
|31
|5
|47
|176
|205
|13-13-3
|8-18-2
|8-10-2
|Philadelphia
|56
|18
|28
|10
|46
|141
|193
|11-15-5
|7-13-5
|4-10-4
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Colorado
|58
|41
|12
|5
|87
|230
|168
|23-3-3
|18-9-2
|13-5-2
|St. Louis
|56
|32
|17
|7
|71
|195
|155
|19-7-2
|13-10-5
|11-5-2
|Minnesota
|55
|33
|19
|3
|69
|208
|179
|17-6-1
|16-13-2
|8-7-1
|Nashville
|56
|32
|20
|4
|68
|176
|156
|16-10-0
|16-10-4
|12-5-1
|Dallas
|56
|32
|21
|3
|67
|166
|162
|20-7-1
|12-14-2
|13-8-2
|Winnipeg
|57
|25
|22
|10
|60
|174
|178
|15-11-2
|10-11-8
|10-6-5
|Chicago
|58
|21
|29
|8
|50
|152
|201
|11-15-4
|10-14-4
|4-11-5
|Arizona
|56
|17
|35
|4
|38
|141
|203
|9-20-1
|8-15-3
|6-11-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|56
|34
|15
|7
|75
|197
|139
|16-5-5
|18-10-2
|8-6-1
|Los Angeles
|58
|32
|19
|7
|71
|172
|162
|14-12-2
|18-7-5
|6-5-1
|Vegas
|58
|32
|22
|4
|68
|185
|169
|16-13-3
|16-9-1
|11-5-1
|Edmonton
|58
|31
|23
|4
|66
|189
|186
|15-12-0
|16-11-4
|13-4-0
|Vancouver
|58
|29
|23
|6
|64
|169
|168
|13-10-3
|16-13-3
|8-4-5
|Anaheim
|59
|27
|23
|9
|63
|175
|187
|16-11-4
|11-12-5
|10-7-3
|San Jose
|56
|24
|25
|7
|55
|145
|179
|13-13-3
|11-12-4
|4-6-3
|Seattle
|59
|17
|37
|5
|39
|152
|213
|10-17-3
|7-20-2
|4-13-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Edmonton 4, Washington 3, OT
Vancouver 5, Montreal 3
Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.