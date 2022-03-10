All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 57 39 13 5 83 237 167 25-6-0 14-7-5 9-1-2 Tampa Bay 56 37 13 6 80 196 162 19-5-4 18-8-2 11-5-1 Toronto 57 37 16 4 78 213 171 20-7-1 17-9-3 9-4-0 Boston 57 34 18 5 73 173 155 16-10-2 18-8-3 12-3-1 Detroit 57 24 27 6 54 165 212 16-12-3 8-15-3 6-9-2 Ottawa 56 20 31 5 45 147 180 10-16-2 10-15-3 5-10-1 Buffalo 58 18 32 8 44 154 209 9-16-4 9-16-4 6-10-4 Montreal 57 15 35 7 37 140 217 8-17-1 7-18-6 5-8-2

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 56 39 12 5 83 191 134 21-4-2 18-8-3 10-5-0 N.Y. Rangers 57 36 16 5 77 171 144 19-5-3 17-11-2 8-4-0 Pittsburgh 58 34 15 9 77 188 156 15-9-5 19-6-4 10-4-2 Washington 59 31 18 10 72 193 166 14-11-5 17-7-5 10-5-1 Columbus 57 28 26 3 59 190 210 15-12-3 13-14-0 8-10-0 N.Y. Islanders 53 21 24 8 50 137 152 11-12-4 10-12-4 5-5-1 New Jersey 57 21 31 5 47 176 205 13-13-3 8-18-2 8-10-2 Philadelphia 56 18 28 10 46 141 193 11-15-5 7-13-5 4-10-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 58 41 12 5 87 230 168 23-3-3 18-9-2 13-5-2 St. Louis 56 32 17 7 71 195 155 19-7-2 13-10-5 11-5-2 Minnesota 55 33 19 3 69 208 179 17-6-1 16-13-2 8-7-1 Nashville 56 32 20 4 68 176 156 16-10-0 16-10-4 12-5-1 Dallas 56 32 21 3 67 166 162 20-7-1 12-14-2 13-8-2 Winnipeg 57 25 22 10 60 174 178 15-11-2 10-11-8 10-6-5 Chicago 58 21 29 8 50 152 201 11-15-4 10-14-4 4-11-5 Arizona 56 17 35 4 38 141 203 9-20-1 8-15-3 6-11-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 56 34 15 7 75 197 139 16-5-5 18-10-2 8-6-1 Los Angeles 58 32 19 7 71 172 162 14-12-2 18-7-5 6-5-1 Vegas 58 32 22 4 68 185 169 16-13-3 16-9-1 11-5-1 Edmonton 58 31 23 4 66 189 186 15-12-0 16-11-4 13-4-0 Vancouver 58 29 23 6 64 169 168 13-10-3 16-13-3 8-4-5 Anaheim 59 27 23 9 63 175 187 16-11-4 11-12-5 10-7-3 San Jose 56 24 25 7 55 145 179 13-13-3 11-12-4 4-6-3 Seattle 59 17 37 5 39 152 213 10-17-3 7-20-2 4-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton 4, Washington 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Montreal 3

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.