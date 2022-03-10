All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|49
|28
|15
|3
|3
|62
|156
|130
|Springfield
|53
|30
|16
|5
|2
|67
|171
|163
|Hartford
|50
|27
|16
|5
|2
|61
|148
|141
|Charlotte
|55
|30
|22
|3
|0
|63
|185
|165
|Hershey
|55
|27
|21
|4
|3
|61
|160
|152
|WB/Scranton
|54
|23
|23
|4
|4
|54
|143
|168
|Bridgeport
|54
|21
|24
|5
|4
|51
|148
|167
|Lehigh Valley
|52
|18
|24
|7
|3
|46
|134
|168
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|50
|33
|11
|6
|0
|72
|181
|137
|Laval
|48
|26
|19
|3
|0
|55
|159
|156
|Toronto
|48
|25
|19
|3
|1
|54
|165
|164
|Belleville
|48
|26
|21
|1
|0
|53
|152
|147
|Rochester
|54
|27
|22
|3
|2
|59
|180
|198
|Syracuse
|51
|23
|21
|6
|1
|53
|152
|167
|Cleveland
|52
|20
|22
|6
|4
|50
|145
|174
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|52
|34
|10
|4
|4
|76
|176
|133
|Manitoba
|49
|29
|17
|2
|1
|61
|150
|136
|Milwaukee
|56
|29
|21
|4
|2
|64
|168
|167
|Grand Rapids
|53
|23
|23
|5
|2
|53
|141
|158
|Rockford
|48
|22
|22
|3
|1
|48
|137
|153
|Iowa
|52
|22
|23
|5
|2
|51
|144
|151
|Texas
|51
|19
|22
|5
|5
|48
|156
|172
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|46
|32
|9
|4
|1
|69
|162
|120
|Ontario
|50
|33
|10
|4
|3
|73
|203
|154
|Colorado
|51
|28
|17
|3
|3
|62
|171
|148
|Bakersfield
|47
|24
|14
|4
|5
|57
|155
|140
|Abbotsford
|47
|25
|18
|3
|1
|54
|158
|137
|Henderson
|46
|23
|19
|3
|1
|50
|138
|140
|San Diego
|46
|19
|25
|2
|0
|40
|133
|154
|Tucson
|47
|17
|26
|3
|1
|38
|126
|188
|San Jose
|48
|18
|28
|2
|0
|38
|149
|198
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Abbotsford 3, Toronto 0
Milwaukee 3, Iowa 2
Belleville 4, Providence 1
Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 2
Syracuse 3, Utica 2
Cleveland 3, WB/Scranton 2
Laval 7, Rochester 2
Texas 7, Charlotte 1
Stockton 5, San Diego 2
San Jose 4, Ontario 3
No games scheduled
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Laval at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Belleville at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Rockford at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Hartford at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Henderson at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.