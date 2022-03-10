Glass Packaging Market 2022 Industry Product Outlook, Application, Size, Development Strategy, Regional Growth and 2030 Players Analysis Research Report

Glass is one of the most trusted packaging materials in terms of health, taste and environmental safety. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA) glass is the only packaging material generally recognized as Safe. Glass is one of the utmost preferred materials for packaging alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, liquid-based pharmaceutical products and a variety of other perishable and non-perishable products.

Owing to its properties such as recyclability, heat resistivity, sterility, and zero affinity toward chemicals. Moreover, the growth of the healthcare sector for pharmaceutical storage owing to its reusability and sterility are another aspect boosting the glass packaging market at a global level. For instance, glass containers offer enhanced protection to drug formulation as they are impermeable to air & moisture and resistant to chemicals, thus preventing the drug from contamination or denaturing. Rising health awareness and potential risks from plastic packaging have shifted consumer emphasis on glass packed products over plastic or metal. Overall alcohol consumption coupled with advances in the pharmaceutical industry will present brighter growth aspects.

Among applications, the Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic segment dominate the entire glass packaging market during the forecast period

The escalating consumption of drinks like beer and carbonated soft drinks projected to fuel the demand of the glass packaging market. Growing adoption of glass and surging demand for convenient & sustainable packaging solutions are among the key trends in increasing market growth. The wide use of glass in the beer bottle packaging in addition to the rising disposable income, higher beer consumption is boosting the sales of beer across the world. Whereas the cosmetic industry have also exhibited the high demand for the glass packaging for the packaging of perfumes, nail paints, and another beauty product has also influenced the market growth. Growing demand in pharmaceuticals applications owing to its non-toxicity and reusability is expected to promote market growth. Additionally, glass packaging is also 100% recyclable doesn’t lose its purity or quality when recycled, which makes it a desirable packaging option from the environment point of view.

Asia-pacific constituted the maximum share in the in the global glass packaging market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the leading region of glass packaging industry during the forecast period followed by Europe and North America. Owing to the rising disposable income, large population, and technological advancement boosting the demand for glass packaging in numerous industries. Due to the high availability of raw materials like silica, further projected to propel industry growth in the Asia Pacific region. The stringent rules & regulations regarding the use of plastics are expected to strengthen the glass packaging industry. Consumers are steadily focusing on sustainable packaging owing to the growing consumer awareness about the wastage caused by the packaging material. With respect to the increasing consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and the growth in the pharmaceutical industry fuel the demand for glass packaging across the globe.

Global Glass packaging Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Amcor Limited, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Saint Gobain S.A., Vitro Packaging, LLC., Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Gerresheimer AG, Bormioli Rocco SPA, Ardagh Packaging Holdings Limited, Vetropack Holding AG, Vidrala S.A., Consol Specialty Glass (Pty) Limited, Heinz-Glas GmbH, Koa Glass Co. Ltd., Nihon Yamamura Glass Co Ltd., Piramal Glass Limited are the leading players of glass packaging market across the globe.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Glass Packaging Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of glass packaging and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

