6N: Scotland starting winger Steyn for banned Van der Merwe

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland has given winger Kyle Steyn his first Six Nations start against Italy on Saturday in Rome after the ban for Duhan van der Merwe.

Steyn appeared in the tournament in 2020 off the bench against France, and marked his first test start last November against Tonga with four tries.

Van der Merwe will miss the rest of the championship after he was sent off while playing for his Worcester club last weekend for a forearm into the face of Kyle Rowe.

Steyn is among five changes on Thursday to the side which lost to France 36-17 at Murrayfield two weeks ago.

Brought in were hooker George Turner, flanker Hamish Watson after a late coronavirus withdrawal before the France game, No. 8 Matt Fagerson after injury, and inside center Sam Johnson for the first time since the opening win over England.

Uncapped Edinburgh scrumhalf Ben Vellacott was in the reserves.

Scrumhalf Ali Price will make his 50th appearance for Scotland, which has tumbled from title pretensions to trying to avoid the wooden spoon.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain), Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Kyle Steyn, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Rory Darge, Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Stuart McInally, Allan Dell, WP Nel, Jamie Hodgson, Magnus Bradbury, Ben Vellacott, Adam Hastings, Sione Tuipulotu.

