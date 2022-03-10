6N: Sexton to captain Ireland, Simmonds starting for England

Ireland's Johnny Sexton, left, is challenged by Italy's Paolo Garbisi, middle, during the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and Italy at t... Ireland's Johnny Sexton, left, is challenged by Italy's Paolo Garbisi, middle, during the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and Italy at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

LONDON (AP) — Jonathan Sexton has returned to captain Ireland against England at Twickenham in the Six Nations on Saturday.

The Irish have undergone six changes after beating Italy 57-6 two weeks ago, and look stronger than the side which lost to France 30-24 in Paris.

Ireland and England are in the title hunt trailing France, but the loser on Saturday will be out.

Sexton, who missed the France loss with a hamstring issue, came off the bench against Italy and has swapped in for Joey Carbery. Sexton extended his Ireland contract this week to the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Andrew Porter, out for the rest of the championship after ankle surgery, has been replaced by Cian Healy at loosehead prop with Dave Kilcoyne in reserve.

Lock James Ryan missed the Italy game because of injury and has come in for Ryan Baird. Iain Henderson also didn't feature against Italy because of the coronavirus but was in the reserves.

Peter O'Mahony was retained on the blindside flank, leaving Jack Conan as back row backup.

Bundee Aki was at inside center, dropping Robbie Henshaw to the reserves, with Garry Ringrose at center.

Andrew Conway's recall to the right wing left James Lowe on the left and no room for newcomer Mack Hansen, who started the first three games.

Hugo Keenan was restored to fullback after Mike Lowry had a two-try debut there against Italy.

Meanwhile, No. 8 Alex Dombrandt recovered from a coronavirus infection enough to make England's reserves.

Dombrandt started when they beat Wales 23-19 two weeks ago, but he tested positive for the virus last week and couldn’t leave isolation until Thursday, when he had to prove his fitness in training.

Sam Simmonds will be at No. 8 in two enforced changes to England.

Luke Cowan-Dickie was out of the championship after hurting knee ligaments against Wales, so Jamie George will be England’s first-choice hooker for the last two games.

Injury doubts about prop Kyle Sinckler and flanker Tom Curry were cast aside after they passed fit to play. Sinckler had a back problem and Curry a concussion.

___

Lineups:

England: Freddie Steward, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell, Marcus Smith, Harry Randall; Sam Simmonds, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes (captain), Charlie Ewels, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Jamie Blamire, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Joe Launchbury, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Elliot Daly.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy. Reserves: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Robbie Henshaw.

___

