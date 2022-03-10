Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/03/10 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 10, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;SW;11;83%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;100;76;Very hot;101;75;ENE;11;20%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;A shower or two;57;42;Showers around;49;34;SW;19;69%;92%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;66;47;Clouds and sun;60;50;SE;5;85%;57%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, mild;58;40;A shower in the p.m.;58;47;SSE;18;56%;66%;2

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;38;32;A little a.m. snow;39;29;NNE;3;72%;90%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mild with some sun;70;51;Cooler;56;51;SE;5;72%;66%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;20;0;Bitterly cold;11;2;ENE;14;94%;32%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower and t-storm;96;71;A shower and t-storm;77;66;S;9;93%;91%;2

Athens, Greece;Cold with a shower;41;34;Showers around, cold;45;35;NNE;8;56%;97%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;75;65;Nice with some sun;76;60;NNE;10;51%;26%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Some sun;78;60;Breezy with hazy sun;72;48;WNW;13;30%;1%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon t-storms;90;75;A couple of t-storms;90;74;SE;5;76%;99%;6

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;91;66;Hazy sunshine;89;66;E;7;26%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;94;81;Mostly sunny;95;81;SSW;7;64%;27%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;58;49;Cloudy;59;51;SE;7;77%;93%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;68;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;59;41;NNE;6;29%;66%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow showers;42;24;Sunshine and cold;40;21;NNW;7;44%;1%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, cooler;45;26;Mostly sunny;43;28;SE;12;45%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of rain;65;51;Periods of rain;64;51;NE;6;80%;99%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;65;Clouds and sun;83;66;NE;5;59%;58%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;46;22;Sunny, but chilly;41;21;E;9;32%;0%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, mild;60;43;A shower in the p.m.;60;47;S;11;53%;82%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, cold;35;20;Mostly cloudy, cold;36;21;NE;7;30%;62%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, cooler;42;22;Sunny, but cold;41;21;E;6;26%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, nice;76;54;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;SSE;7;61%;1%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;More sun than clouds;88;67;Partly sunny, nice;86;67;SE;6;35%;27%;13

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;60;48;Mostly cloudy;65;49;WSW;8;64%;14%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, windy;66;49;Partly sunny, cool;63;46;NNW;12;39%;2%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;76;64;A shower in the p.m.;87;68;NE;6;41%;60%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds, a t-storm;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;84;67;E;3;66%;89%;6

Chennai, India;Clouds and sunshine;93;74;Clearing;92;73;NNE;7;70%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Becoming cloudy;30;25;Cold, an a.m. flurry;34;15;NW;9;43%;45%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clearing;90;74;Nice with sunshine;89;75;ENE;6;68%;29%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;41;31;Mostly sunny;40;32;SE;14;60%;0%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;75;64;Hazy sunshine;78;66;N;11;62%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;68;38;A wintry mix;41;26;NNW;14;73%;92%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy this morning;93;77;Cloudy;93;78;NE;12;61%;12%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;82;64;Hazy sunshine;87;63;WNW;10;45%;0%;7

Denver, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;21;3;Lots of sun, cold;32;20;SSW;5;49%;7%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and hot;96;66;Very warm;96;66;NW;6;40%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;Showers around;89;74;SSE;5;73%;90%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Considerable clouds;50;43;A little a.m. rain;51;38;WSW;18;88%;93%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;An afternoon shower;64;51;Cloudy with a shower;60;54;NNE;9;53%;96%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;62;53;Cloudy, p.m. showers;63;53;W;10;79%;99%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;74;67;Rather cloudy;77;67;SE;7;73%;15%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun, pleasant;81;59;Turning out cloudy;81;59;ESE;7;52%;13%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;89;66;Sunny;89;69;S;6;62%;1%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;33;28;Periods of sun;38;25;WNW;12;83%;11%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;88;75;Turning cloudy;96;78;SSE;6;49%;44%;11

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;76;60;Partly sunny;78;63;E;6;70%;7%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;83;71;Breezy in the p.m.;84;71;ENE;13;59%;12%;9

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;92;72;Hazy sunshine;93;73;ESE;6;27%;3%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;78;55;Mostly sunny;82;56;N;9;42%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers of rain/snow;37;29;A bit of a.m. snow;33;25;NNW;14;77%;88%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;91;74;A thunderstorm;87;76;WSW;8;80%;90%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with hazy sun;93;77;Breezy in the p.m.;84;73;N;17;45%;1%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;62;A shower in the a.m.;79;61;ENE;6;64%;76%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;59;38;Rather cloudy;58;41;WNW;4;43%;4%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;90;68;Hazy and hot;96;70;NNW;6;32%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;77;53;Hazy sunshine;81;53;WSW;6;42%;1%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun and hot;106;72;Winds subsiding;95;67;N;22;16%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Cold;29;19;Partly sunny, chilly;35;20;NE;12;35%;1%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;87;76;Breezy in the p.m.;87;77;E;13;59%;29%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;A t-storm around;88;74;SW;6;72%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;91;68;Hazy sunshine;92;68;NW;5;33%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;WNW;5;74%;71%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;57;41;A little p.m. rain;56;41;ENE;6;74%;90%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;94;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;81;SSW;8;74%;59%;6

Lima, Peru;Rather cloudy;75;67;Low clouds;76;66;SSE;6;77%;44%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy;62;54;A little rain;61;47;W;7;67%;83%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;59;47;A bit of rain;52;45;S;15;81%;97%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;69;47;Plenty of sunshine;72;50;NE;5;26%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;87;79;A stray thunderstorm;86;79;WNW;6;76%;64%;4

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;59;46;Periods of rain;55;39;WSW;7;66%;96%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;89;81;Mostly sunny, nice;89;81;NE;10;62%;7%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;85;75;A shower and t-storm;87;76;ENE;5;79%;86%;13

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;91;80;A couple of showers;92;78;E;5;58%;92%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;70;54;Partly sunny;68;52;SE;9;63%;5%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and nice;79;50;Sun, some clouds;81;48;SW;6;21%;1%;10

Miami, United States;A t-shower in spots;83;74;Mostly sunny, humid;84;76;SSE;19;66%;34%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, chilly;28;14;Not as cold;34;23;NNW;6;29%;2%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;91;76;Breezy in the p.m.;91;76;E;14;55%;0%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A morning shower;72;63;Mostly sunny;71;60;SSE;13;48%;3%;7

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;35;23;Considerable clouds;31;25;NNE;0;61%;99%;1

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sun;25;4;Mostly sunny;30;17;SSW;4;68%;28%;3

Mumbai, India;Sunny;97;80;Hazy sunshine;95;79;N;6;40%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Inc. clouds;86;58;Breezy in the p.m.;86;58;NE;12;41%;2%;6

New York, United States;Milder;48;34;Partly sunny;49;45;SE;6;54%;59%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;A couple of showers;59;42;Windy;50;38;WSW;20;53%;75%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Seasonably cold;16;-6;Frigid;7;-11;NE;9;77%;4%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;60;37;Hazy sun;64;44;SSW;7;59%;4%;5

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;38;36;A thick cloud cover;39;20;NE;6;57%;0%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Turning cloudy;34;19;A bit of p.m. snow;31;23;ESE;6;58%;99%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;92;78;Showers around;92;77;NE;8;65%;94%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;88;73;A shower in places;89;74;NNW;7;69%;58%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in spots;85;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;E;7;75%;57%;5

Paris, France;Partly sunny;62;45;Cloudy, p.m. rain;61;47;SSW;10;63%;76%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;100;78;Very hot;96;72;NNE;9;25%;6%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;93;78;Partly sunny;93;79;SSW;5;58%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;NNE;9;79%;88%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A couple of showers;91;68;A shower in the p.m.;92;68;ESE;7;50%;59%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;47;25;Plenty of sunshine;44;28;ESE;8;25%;0%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with some sun;63;32;Hazy sun and mild;61;31;NW;5;67%;5%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;68;52;Occasional rain;64;52;NW;8;77%;100%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;67;45;A thick cloud cover;66;51;SW;6;75%;32%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;88;77;Clouds and sun, nice;89;76;ESE;8;60%;27%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow, then rain;42;39;A bit of a.m. snow;43;34;SE;20;77%;89%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;36;22;Partly sunny;41;29;W;6;44%;1%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine;90;76;Sunny and hot;95;76;N;7;54%;6%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun, very hot;100;80;Very hot;97;65;NNE;9;10%;1%;8

Rome, Italy;Sunny;61;31;Plenty of sunshine;58;38;NE;7;65%;7%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;29;22;Low clouds;34;29;W;11;68%;41%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sun;66;45;Mostly sunny;66;43;WSW;7;47%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of showers;81;62;A few showers;81;61;ENE;10;66%;87%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;82;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;75;E;15;72%;61%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a shower;73;65;A shower or two;74;66;WNW;6;89%;84%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clearing;83;56;Partly sunny, nice;82;54;S;6;14%;1%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;84;56;Sunny and nice;82;57;SW;6;31%;1%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;85;71;A morning shower;85;70;NNE;7;72%;44%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;60;50;A couple of showers;58;42;SSW;7;72%;88%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;46;36;Partly sunny;51;41;S;6;66%;70%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy and mild;60;27;Hazy and mild;62;30;SW;4;67%;2%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warm;68;57;Partly sunny, warm;73;57;SE;9;62%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;Clouds breaking;91;76;NNE;8;69%;59%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A bit of snow, cold;32;14;A snow shower, cold;33;16;SW;7;55%;62%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;83;74;A shower in the a.m.;83;74;E;16;70%;88%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Colder;40;29;Plenty of sunshine;44;25;WSW;7;61%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;65;A shower in the a.m.;72;63;ENE;10;65%;73%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;More sun than clouds;76;58;Sunshine and warm;80;65;ESE;6;61%;4%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;34;26;Partly sunny;37;27;WSW;12;76%;6%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer with clearing;64;52;Showers around;65;52;ESE;9;74%;100%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;An afternoon shower;48;34;Morning snow, colder;36;29;NW;7;93%;91%;1

Tehran, Iran;Inc. clouds;68;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;65;50;W;6;53%;66%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy in the p.m.;65;49;Windy and cooler;57;48;W;22;49%;30%;3

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;53;27;Periods of sun;54;28;ENE;5;30%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;54;43;Sunny and beautiful;64;45;W;10;54%;3%;5

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;39;26;Some afternoon snow;36;26;W;10;68%;97%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cool;59;46;Partly sunny;62;48;ESE;2;55%;2%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;61;47;Mostly cloudy;68;53;ESE;8;61%;32%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;41;9;A little p.m. snow;41;1;NW;11;43%;75%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;47;37;Rain and drizzle;45;38;ENE;4;60%;98%;1

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;46;26;Sunny and colder;40;28;SE;11;36%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Hot with hazy sun;93;74;Sunshine, very hot;97;74;SE;5;44%;4%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, chilly;31;11;Not as cold;38;22;WNW;5;31%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and chilly;35;19;Plenty of sunshine;38;21;SE;5;34%;0%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;67;61;A shower in the a.m.;71;65;NNW;19;78%;66%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with clearing;100;76;Partly sunny and hot;102;75;WSW;5;38%;5%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A bit of a.m. snow;49;34;Afternoon showers;51;29;NW;7;70%;100%;3

Updated : 2022-03-10 22:02 GMT+08:00

