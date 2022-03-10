Alexa
Sanctions on Abramovich see restrictions placed on Chelsea

By ROB HARRIS , AP Global Soccer Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/10 17:54
FILE - Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match against FC Barcelona in Gothenburg, Swe...

LONDON (AP) — Unpreceded restrictions were placed on Chelsea's ability to operate by the British government on Thursday after owner Roman Abramovich was targeted in sanctions.

Abramovich was among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen by the government. It freezes his ability to sell Chelsea which was announced last week after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The government has issued what it calls a “special license” to ensure Chelsea can continue to play games and staff can be paid. But the club won't be able to sell new tickets to any fans or sell merchandise.

It is about “depriving Abramovich of benefiting from his ownership of the club,” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries tweeted. “I know this brings some uncertainty, but the Government will work with the league & clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended. Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We’re committed to protecting them.”

Updated : 2022-03-10 19:01 GMT+08:00

