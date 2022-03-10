Natural Food Colors Market 2022 Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Emerging Technologies, Share, Competitive, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast to 2030

Natural food colors are used to enhance the aesthetic value of foods. The global natural food colors market is growing with a CAGR of 6.04% over the forecast period primarily driven by the increasing demand from the bakery & confectionery and the beverages industry.

Consumers are highly skeptical about artificial flavors. As consumers become increasingly aware of the side effects of consuming synthetic raw materials, food and beverage makers are concentrating on producing food and beverages with a clean label to maintain the growing demand of consumers. Natural Food Colors are extracted from natural sources like vegetables, plants, and insects and also offers bioactive properties and thereby used therapeutic agents. The sale of natural food colors have observed a sheer proliferation with the rising consumer preference for natural ingredient-based food products over artificial variants. The paradigm shift from synthetic to clean label and natural food ingredients are giving global natural food color makers opportunities to grow. Additionally, Governments are also imposing strict rules and regulations pertaining to the usage of the clean label and eco-friendly food and beverage products. Moreover, governments have banned trading of synthetic colors in several regions such as Europe and Japan has resulted in restricted manufacturing of synthetic colors. Many key players are adopting revolutionary microencapsulation technique in color delivery system though formulating the end product. For the stabilization, protection, and slow release of core materials this technique is used. Additionally, food colors industry is benefitting from an increased consumption of frozen and processed food, notably in developing regions of the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Liquid format is projected to be the leading segment of overall natural food colors market over the forecast period.

Based on form of natural food color, the market is segmented into Liquid and Powder. Liquid form of natural color market is the leading segment contributes more than 64% market share in 2018and will generate a revenue of USD 1826.76 Million by 2025. Owing to its huge demand from various industries like dairy products, cheese, ice cream, sugar confectionery, beverages and in bakery products. Due to Its high concentrated color, excellent quality-price ratio, and water soluble properties, liquid form of natural food color are anticipating a huge demand from food & beverage industry. It is mainly extracted from fruits, vegetables, seeds, roots and also from microorganisms. These are also produced from natural coloured pigments such as water soluble anthocynanins, betanins and fat soluble pigments carotenoids and chlorophylls.

Europe constituted the maximum share in the in the global natural food colors market during the forecast period.

Europe dominates the overall food colors market followed by North America during the forecast period. Europe accounts for the leading region with 31.06 % market share in 2018 and projected to reach USD 882.90 Million by 2025, owing to owing to increase consumer preference towards functional foods and beverages coupled with rising consumer awareness. Robust economic growth, increasing urbanization, explosion of the middle class population is the noteworthy factors for the evolution of natural food color ingredients in Europe region. Moreover, the growth is contributed by the increasing per capita disposable income and developing awareness of natural food colors among the consumer.

Global Natural Food Colors Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kalsec Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Naturex S.A., McCormick & Company, Lycored Ltd, Dupont, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Australian Food Ingredient Suppliers (AFIS) are the leading player of natural food color market globally.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Natural Food Colors Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of natural food colors and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

