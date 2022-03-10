Alexa
Australia's military ranks to swell amid fears China will not only target Taiwan

Country plans biggest buildup of military personnel since Vietnam War

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/10 20:53
Royal Australian Navy aircrew from 808 Squadron beside MRH90 Taipan helicopter in Wollongong, Australia, Nov. 27, 2021. 

Royal Australian Navy aircrew from 808 Squadron beside MRH90 Taipan helicopter in Wollongong, Australia, Nov. 27, 2021.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Australia has announced it will expand its military ranks by a third by 2040 amid concerns China is asserting itself militarily.

The total number of personnel in Australia's army, air force, and navy will expand from roughly 60,000 to 80,000, per the Sydney Morning Herald. “If people think that (China's) ambitions within the Indo-Pacific are restricted just to Taiwan and there won’t be knock-on impacts if we don’t provide a deterrent effect and work closely with our colleagues and with our allies, then they don’t understand the lessons of history,” Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said.

The announcement comes amid heightened international concern China may make a move on Taiwan in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this month, leaders of the Quad countries — the U.S, India, Australia, and Japan — agreed a repeat of Ukraine cannot be allowed to happen in the Indo-Pacific region, per an Al Jazeera report.

News of the expansion of forces comes off the back of another big reveal from Canberra in recent days — plans for a base on Australia’s east coast for its future fleet of nuclear submarines. The proximity of the new base to Australia’s main population centers will make it easier to recruit submariners, the Australian Financial Review reported.

It also gives Australia's underwater fleet an alternate route to the South China Sea instead of having to go through the Indonesian archipelago. It also offers greater access to the South Pacific, where Chinese vessels are operating more frequently.

“ADF personnel will be increased in every state and territory with a particular focus on capabilities associated with our trilateral security partnership between Australia, United Kingdom, and United States (AUKUS), as well as air, sea, land, space and cyber,” Dutton said.

He emphasized the need for expert military personnel in particular. “This growth in workforce and expertise will enable us to deliver our nuclear-powered submarines, ships, aircraft, and advanced weapons. It will mean we can build warfighting capabilities in the domains of space, and information and cyber,” he added.
