Russia has switched tactics to targeting civilians, Ukraine adviser says

A view shows a school building, which locals said was damaged by recent shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Nikolay Ryabchenko/F... A view shows a school building, which locals said was damaged by recent shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Nikolay Ryabchenko/File Photo

Russia has switched tactics to targeting civilians after its military advance on Ukraine slowed, an adviser to Ukraine’s presidential office said on Thursday.

Ukraine has accused Russia of genocide after officials said Russia bombed a children’s hospital in the port city of Mariupol on Wednesday, a charge Moscow dismissed as "fake news". Russia has also denied targeting civilians.

Adviser Oleksiy Arestovych also said Ukraine had enough troops to withstand Russian efforts to capture the capital Kyiv.