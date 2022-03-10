Enjoy Exclusive Discounts on Electronic Products in Singapore with iShopChangi’s High Tech Fair in March

High Tech is at its historical peak. Never before have there been so many incredible electronic goods for us to enjoy. With iShopChangi’s Online High Tech Fair held between 10 to 23 March 2022, there’s plenty of gizmos and gadgets to choose from. Enjoy massive discounts on your favourite electronic products online when you shop with iShopChangi this March, and save hundreds of dollars when you head to the checkout!





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 March 2022 - From 10 to 23 March 2022, iShopChangi's Online High Tech Fair will offer massive savings of up to 60% off all your favourite tech products, from earbuds to bread toasters, in addition to the already duty-free items available online. Save hundreds of dollars on ovens, air fryers, shavers and more, and kit out your home with all the essential electronic goods today!Receive 10% off your electronic products when you spend S$250 or more on iShopChangi, by entering the promotional code HITECH10 at the checkout (discount capped at S$40). Or, if you're looking to spend even more, plug in HITECH12 when you cart out with S$350, to receive 12% off your electronic goods (discount capped at S$50). iShopChangi's top 10 spenders during the sale will also receive a S$50 Changi gift card, which you can use at participating outlets in Changi Airport's public and transit areas.Keep a lookout for our one-day flash sales promo codes too! Released at 10am on 11, 18 and 22 March, these single day vouchers will shave 8% off your tech gadgets at no minimum spend, capped at S$30.Check out the incredible discounts on offer for individual products at iShopChangi. These Bose Quiet Comfort 45 Headphones are available for just S$419.63, reduced by 10% from S$466.36. You can take 10% off your Bose Sport Earbuds , too, and pay the reduced price of S$251.40 from the original S$279.44. Looking to get busy in the kitchen? Buy yourself a Mayer 3.3L Air Fryer (MMAF09) for S$57, saving yourself a massive 80% on the original price S$279. The PowerPac Bear Electric Oven 35L (DKX-A35Q1) will make a nice accompaniment for just S$77, reduced 61% from S$199. If fitness is your thing, take home a Fitbit Versa 3 for S$278.50, and keep an extra S$74 in your pocket at the checkout.On top of other promotions, you can enjoy a free S$5 welcome voucher when you sign up with Changi Pay. Save another S$5 if you use Changi Pay at checkout, with a minimum S$65 spend!When it comes to tax-absorbed prices and $0 delivery, you can't beat iShopChangi. Cart out with an order worth at least S$59 to receive free delivery of your purchases to residential addresses across Singapore!

About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport's promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.



#iShopChangi



