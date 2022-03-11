Alexa
Photo of the Day: Children greet Taiwanese troops with flags

Soldiers cheered by flag-waving students from Dingshe Elementary School in Taoyuan City

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/11 09:35
(MND photo)

(MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This photo was taken on Thursday (March 10), the sixth day of the new two-week reservist training program.

On that day, reserve training with the Sixth Army Corps' 206th Brigade marched for 10 kilometers, having marched for five kilometers on Tuesday (March 8) and seven kilometers on Wednesday (March 9), according to the Ministry of National Defense. During the marches, the company commander drilled the troops in different scenarios to improve their ability to deal with various emergencies and adapt to the situation.

The Sixth Army stated that the marching and drills over the course of three days are meant to build the physical fitness of the troops to achieve the combat effectiveness and adaptiveness required to defend positions. The situational drills are designed to develop the concept of assessing enemy troop movements and formulating tactical responses.

In the photo, students from Dingshe Elementary School in Taoyuan City's Luzhu District enthusiastically greet the troops by waving Taiwanese flags as they march by.
