Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Governor of Taiwan's Central Bank downplays risk of currency manipulator label

US Treasury report expected in April

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/10 19:00
Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long addresses legislators Thursday. 

Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long addresses legislators Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The risk of Taiwan being listed as a currency manipulator by the United States next month has fallen, Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said Thursday (March 10).

The banker made the statement after announcing that Taiwan’s net official purchases of foreign currency fell to US$9.12 billion (NT$258.29 billion) in 2021 from US$39.1 billion the previous year, CNA reported. As a result, the country no longer meets the currency manipulator criterion of persistently purchasing foreign currencies worth more than 2% of its GDP, Yang said.

He pointed out that most of the currency purchases of 2021 occurred during the first half of the year and accounted for US$8.73 billion, with the July-December period seeing only US$390 million of purchases. According to Yang, Taiwan still meets the two other criteria for a currency manipulation designation: namely a material trade surplus exceeding 2% of its GDP and a trade surplus with the U.S. of more than US$15 billion per year.

He said the government would continue to discuss the issue with the U.S. Treasury Department in the run-up to the latter’s currency manipulators report in April.
Central Bank
Yang Chin-long
currency manipulator
U.S. Treasury

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Forex market back to normal after irregularities: Central Bank
Taipei Forex market back to normal after irregularities: Central Bank
2022/02/22 15:17
Deutsche Bank given permission to resume trading of New Taiwan dollar forwards
Deutsche Bank given permission to resume trading of New Taiwan dollar forwards
2022/02/08 15:20
Taiwan to launch US$200 million Lithuanian investment fund
Taiwan to launch US$200 million Lithuanian investment fund
2022/01/05 20:52
Taiwan issues two coins for year of tiger
Taiwan issues two coins for year of tiger
2022/01/04 15:00
Central Bank leaves interest rates at historical low rate of 1.125%
Central Bank leaves interest rates at historical low rate of 1.125%
2021/12/16 18:21

Updated : 2022-03-10 19:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Worker dies after Tesla on autopilot collides with repair truck in northern Taiwan
Worker dies after Tesla on autopilot collides with repair truck in northern Taiwan
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
"