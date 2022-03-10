Alexa
Beta, New Taipei's 'ace' rescue dog, finds new home

8-year-old Belgian Malinois to spend rest of life with loving family

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/10 18:40
Retired search-and-rescue dog Beta. 

Retired search-and-rescue dog Beta.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Beta, the "ace" search-and-rescue dog from New Taipei, has found a new home after a long, outstanding career that included missions following some of Taiwan’s worst disasters.

The New Taipei City Fire Department announced on Thursday (March 10) the eight-year-old Belgian Malinois will be spending her retirement with the Wang (王) family. The family bonded with Beta during a trial adoption period that started Jan. 28 and is believed to meet the many requirements, per CNA.

The family has experience of keeping large dogs and now lives in a pet-friendly community. Their boy will be good company for Beta, according to the fire department.

Beta participated in a number of major rescue missions, including the 2014 Kaohsiung gas explosion, 2016 Tainan and 2018 Hualien earthquakes, 2020 Black Hawk helicopter crash, and the Hualien train derailment in April 2021.

In one of her most impressive feats, it took Beta less than three minutes to pinpoint the location of the first victim beneath the debris of a building that collapsed in the Hualien quake. She was also the first dog in Taiwan to be certified by the International Search and Rescue Dog Organisation (IRO), according to the fire department.

Beta and her new family. (CNA photo)
