Blue Cross Launches New Branding Campaign "360:1 Protection" Fully Support Fencing Gold Medalist Edgar Cheung Ka Long to Excel His Dreams

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 March 2022 - Blue Cross (Asia Pacific) Insurance Co., Ltd. ("Blue Cross") announced the launch of a branding campaign themed "360:1 Protection", coupled with promotion offers of a series of insurance products and the free additional COVID-19 Protection, providing a comprehensive safety net to protect customers' daily lives.



Blue Cross launched a branding campaign themed "360:1 Protection" featuring fencing gold medalist and Blue Cross' brand ambassador Edgar Cheung Ka Long. His different appearances showcase that Blue Cross 360o coverage is everywhere to every aspect of customers' daily lives, giving them peace of mind.





The new brand advertisement features fencing gold medalist and Blue Cross' brand ambassador Edgar Cheung Ka Long. His different appearances showcase that Blue Cross 360o coverage is everywhere to safeguard elite's daily life. Whether it's a lovely home, a family-like domestic helper, a beloved pet, or engaging in various land and water sports for leisure or competition, Blue Cross will be here to safeguard every aspect of customers' daily lives, giving them peace of mind.



Mr. Patrick Wan, Managing Director of Blue Cross, said, "The new branding campaign reinforces our commitment to be customers' most preferred personal insurance partner. By providing a full range of insurance products, combined with the one-stop service of Blue Cross HK App, customers can enjoy total protection and smart living."



The four eye-catching advertisements feature energetic images of Hong Kong's pride Edgar Cheung, demonstrating Blue Cross' dynamic and visionary brand image, and conveying the message that Edgar Cheung can keep going to pursue his dreams on the back of different protection.



The branding campaign covers both online and offline platforms, including bus shelter, tram body and social media advertisements, and social game with prizes. In addition, Blue Cross cooperated with Trial & Error for the first time to produce a thematic video to engage young customer segment. The video is expected to launch in mid-March.



Customers who successfully enrol in any of the designated insurance plans1 during the promotion period can enjoy up to 45% premium discount. In addition, upon successful enrolment in LovePet Insurance, MaidSafe Insurance (Plan B and C), HomeSafe Protection Insurance, Personal Accident Insurance or Job Changer Medical Protection, through the Blue Cross HK App or Blue Cross website, customers can enjoy free additional COVID-19 Protection2.



Promotional offers are subject to terms and conditions. Please visit Blue Cross website at www.bluecross.com.hk or download the Blue Cross HK App.



















Remarks:



1. Designated insurance plans include MaidSafe Insurance, HomeSafe Protection Insurance, DecorationSafe, LovePet Insurance, LovePet Outpatient Insurance, Taipan GolferSafe, GolfSafe, Personal Accident Insurance, Personal AccidentSafe Insurance and SmartFit Sports Insurance.

2. The promotion period of free additional COVID-19 Protection lasts until 30 June 2022.



Disclaimers:



This press release is for distribution in Hong Kong only. The distribution of this press release is not and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or a provision of any insurance product outside Hong Kong.

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited is a subsidiary of The Bank of East Asia, Limited and a member of the BEA Group. It is not affiliated with or related in any way to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association or any of its affiliates or licensees.

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") is a member of The Bank of East Asia Group. With over 50 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services including medical, travel and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers.



In 2021, Blue Cross was assigned a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) and the long-term issuer credit rating of "a" (Excellent) by A.M. Best, a global full-service credit rating firm specialising in the financial service industry. For the latest rating, please access www.ambest.com.



#BlueCross



