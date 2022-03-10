3 players shoot 9-under 63 to share lead at LPGA Thailand

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Nasa Hataoka of Japan birdied four of her final five holes to take a share of the first-round lead with a 9-under 63 at the Honda LPGA Thailand on Thursday.

Hataoka was tied for the lead with Germany’s Esther Henseleit, who birded three of her final four holes, and Australia's Su Oh.

China’s Lin Xiyu was in fourth place after a 64 on the Siam Country Club's Old Course at Pattaya.

Brooke Henderson was among six players tied for fifth, two strokes behind. Amy Yang, Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang were among those tied for 11th, three behind the leaders.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, who won the LPGA event last week in Singapore, is not playing this week in the 67-player, no-cut event.

