Taiwan's Cabinet approves amendments to toughen penalties for making deepfake porn

Producing, spreading pornographic materials without subject's consent could incur sentence of up to seven years

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/10 16:51
(Pexels image)

(Pexels image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet on Thursday (March 30) approved four draft amendments that will introduce heavier penalties for sexual offenses including the non-consensual distribution of pornographic images or footage.

The move follows a litany of incidents where celebrities fell victim to deepfake videos in which their faces were replaced with those of porn actors. In a high-profile case in December, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) alleged she had been beaten by her boyfriend, who threatened to expose intimate images of her.

Anyone who photographs or films a person during sex without their consent is subject to a jail term of up to three years — and five years if they distribute the photos or footage, according to the draft legislation.

If such conduct involves coerced sex, the offender will face a maximum five-year sentence. They will receive an additional seven years for distributing the materials, and doing so for profit will result in a lengthier term.

Meanwhile, the non-consensual distribution of pornographic images or footage will incur imprisonment of up to five years, as would making or spreading fake pornographic videos/imagery. A maximum seven-year term will be handed down if the latter act is committed for the purpose of making a profit, per the Cabinet.

The amendments pertain to the Criminal Code (刑法), Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), Sexual Assault Crime Prevention Act (性侵害犯罪防治法), and Crime Victim Protection Act (犯罪被害人保護法).

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) stressed that the amendments had been put forward to better prevent sexual violence by clearly categorizing what constitutes a sexual offense when technological advances are being exploited, per CNA. The draft amendments must be passed by the Legislative Yuan to enter force.
Updated : 2022-03-10 17:28 GMT+08:00

