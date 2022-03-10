Taiwan’s TSMC reports record February revenue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) on Thursday (March 10) reported a revenue of NT$146.93 billion (US$5.18 billion) for February, a record for that month.

While the figure amounts to a 37.9% surge from February 2021, it also marks a 14.7% drop from January of this year, CNA reported. Analysts explained the drop by pointing out the Lunar New Year holiday lasted from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6 this year.

The world’s top contract chipmaker posted a total revenue of NT$319.1 billion for the first two months of 2022, an increase of 36.8% from the same period last year. With the lack of holidays in March, TSMC said it is still on course to post a first-quarter total ranging between US$16.6 billion and US$17.2 billion, which would amount to a rise of 7.4% compared to the final quarter of 2021 and a new quarterly record.

The company attributed its recent success to semiconductor demand from sectors such as high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and smartphones. Annual revenue for TMSC is likely to grow by 25% to 29%, more than the 20% average forecast for the global semiconductor contracting sector, the report said. Analysts named Apple, Advanced Micro Devices, and Taiwan’s MediaTek as TSMC’s key customers.