Russian, Ukrainian foreign ministers meet for first time since invasion

Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers have arrived in Turkey for face-to-face talks on Thursday. It is the first time the top diplomats have met since Russia invaded its neighbor on February 24.

Officials from Kyiv and Moscow have previously held talks in Belarus. But the meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Antalya represents the first time Russia has sent a minister for discussions on the conflict.

The talks were aimed at "Russia ceasing its hostilities and ending its war against Ukraine," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko tweeted Wednesday.

Kuleba: Expectations 'limited'

Kuleba tempered expectations ahead of the meeting, saying the prospects for a cease-fire agreement were "limited" as Russia continues its bombardment, as well as siege, of major cities.

He said the success of the meeting would depend on "what instructions and directives Lavrov is under" from the Kremlin.

"I am not pinning any great hopes on them, but we will try and get the most out of" the talks, he added.

Moscow has said it is ready for talks but that all of its demands, including that Kyiv takes a neutral position and drops aspirations of joining the NATO alliance, must be met to end its assault.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pushed for his country to play a mediation role between the two sides.

