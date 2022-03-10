Taiwan’s Gogoro unveils prototype solid-state battery

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker and swappable battery infrastructure provider Gogoro unveiled a prototype solid-state battery developed with ProLogium Technology Co. on Wednesday (March 9).

Solid-state lithium ceramic batteries are expected to eventually replace traditional lithium-ion batteries as the go-to power source for electric vehicles and consumer electronics. They provide higher energy density and will allow electric vehicles to travel greater distances.

Another big advantage of solid-state batteries is that they have a much lower risk of catching fire since most solid electrolytes are nonflammable, as opposed to traditional liquid electrolytes used in current lithium ion batteries.



Gogoro solid-state battery prototype. (Taiwan News photo)

Gogoro estimates that its solid-state batteries will boost the current 1.7 kilowatt-hour capacity of battery packs to 2.5 kWh. The battery prototype also integrates with Gogoro’s existing vehicles and swapping network.

The Taiwanese company hopes to introduce the next-generation batteries in the next three to four years, according to Gogoro Chief Product Officer Peng Ming-i (彭明義).

“Gogoro is unveiling the world’s first solid-state battery for two-wheel battery swapping because it’s imperative we take advantage of the latest battery innovations to introduce a new era of electric transportation growth and adoption in our cities,” said Gogoro founder and CEO Horace Luke (陸學森).

“We partnered with ProLogium Technology, a global leader in solid-state battery innovation, to jointly develop this new battery that delivers higher energy density for better range, improved stability and safety and is reverse compatible with all existing Gogoro-powered vehicles,” Luke added.



“As leading global battery innovators, Gogoro and ProLogium have partnered to jointly design solid-state battery prototypes that integrate with Gogoro’s battery-swapping network and two-wheel vehicles,” said Vincent Yang (楊思枏), founder and CEO of ProLogium Technology.

ProLogium Technology focuses on solid-state battery research, development, and manufacturing that provides next-generation battery solutions for electric vehicles in consumer markets and industrial applications. It has provided almost 8,000 solid-state battery sample cells to car manufacturers around the world for testing and module development.

Gogoro’s battery prototype announcement comes on the heels of news it recently manufactured its 1-millionth battery.