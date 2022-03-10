Alexa
Tarke propels Coppin State past Howard 59-57 in MEAC tourney

By Associated Press
2022/03/10 13:20
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Nendah Tarke sank a go-ahead jumper with 2 seconds remaining and had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead seventh-seeded Coppin State to a 59-57 win over No. 2 seed Howard in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Tarke finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (8-22). Kyle Cardaci also scored 15.

Steve Settle III had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Bison (16-13). Elijah Hawkins added 11 points and six rebounds, but he also had nine of Howard's 23 turnovers. Bryce Harris had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Kyle Foster, the Bison's leading scorer coming into the contest at 16 points per game, was held to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Coppin State advances to Friday's semifinal round where it will face the winner of Thursday's match-up between Maryland-Eastern Shore and North Carolina Central.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-10 16:22 GMT+08:00

