UNLV women beat Colorado State, win first MWC tourney title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Essence Booker scored 25 points and top-seeded UNLV collected its first Mountain West Conference tournament title with a 75-65 victory over No. 6 seed Colorado State on Wednesday night.

UNLV (26-6), which also played in its first conference title game since 2002, ended this one on a 13-3 run with Booker scoring six points. The Rebels will enter the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 years.

Booker made four 3-pointers, finished 10-of-25 shooting from the floor and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. Desi-Rae Young added 14 points for the Rebels.

McKenna Hofschild scored 27 points for Colorado State (21-11). Karly Murphy added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Upe Atosu had 10 points.

UNLV closed the first quarter on a 12-7 surge, capped by Nneka Obiazor's 3-pointer, for a 24-19 advantage and led 38-31 at the break. The Rebels extended their lead to 13 points with 3:18 left in the third quarter.

The Rams answered with a 20-8 run to pull within 62-61 with 4:28 remaining. Hofschild scored nine points, Murphy added six and Sydney Mech made a 3-pointer during the stretch.

