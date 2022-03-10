Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

UNLV women beat Colorado State, win first MWC tourney title

By Associated Press
2022/03/10 13:34
UNLV women beat Colorado State, win first MWC tourney title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Essence Booker scored 25 points and top-seeded UNLV collected its first Mountain West Conference tournament title with a 75-65 victory over No. 6 seed Colorado State on Wednesday night.

UNLV (26-6), which also played in its first conference title game since 2002, ended this one on a 13-3 run with Booker scoring six points. The Rebels will enter the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 years.

Booker made four 3-pointers, finished 10-of-25 shooting from the floor and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. Desi-Rae Young added 14 points for the Rebels.

McKenna Hofschild scored 27 points for Colorado State (21-11). Karly Murphy added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Upe Atosu had 10 points.

UNLV closed the first quarter on a 12-7 surge, capped by Nneka Obiazor's 3-pointer, for a 24-19 advantage and led 38-31 at the break. The Rebels extended their lead to 13 points with 3:18 left in the third quarter.

The Rams answered with a 20-8 run to pull within 62-61 with 4:28 remaining. Hofschild scored nine points, Murphy added six and Sydney Mech made a 3-pointer during the stretch.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-03-10 16:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Worker dies after Tesla on autopilot collides with repair truck in northern Taiwan
Worker dies after Tesla on autopilot collides with repair truck in northern Taiwan
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
"