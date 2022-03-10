Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Early results of Ukraine war will emerge in several weeks: Taiwan's national security head

Chen says Putin would be overthrown if Russia came back empty-handed

  182
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/10 15:23
National Security Bureau head Chen Ming-tong.

National Security Bureau head Chen Ming-tong. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Security Bureau Director General Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) has said the war in Ukraine cannot last long and expects early results from the conflict to emerge within several weeks.

Representatives from a number of government ministries presented a special report on the war in Ukraine to the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign and National Defense Committee on Tuesday (March 10), per CNA.

Responding to a question raised by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shi-ing (蔡適應), Chen said: “Within half a month or one month, we will see a few preliminary results emerge.”

Tsai quoted a BBC report which outlined five possible final outcomes of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, asking whether the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Security Bureau have any predictions on the possible outcome.

Chen responded that there have been many predictions put out, including some by American think tanks the Atlantic Council and Brookings Institution. He said his bureau is considering what Putin’s strategy for ending the war may in order to estimate when hostilities may cease.

Chen added that if Putin does not achieve any concrete goals, he will probably be thrown from power after pulling back Russian forces, which makes it unlikely he will retreat. “But at the moment Russia’s military operations have stalled, which is why they have begun using weapons of mass destruction, he said.

Europe, the U.S, and China are attempting to mediate the conflict, Chen said, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signaled he is open to compromises. He added that Putin is going all in to try and prevail.

However, the intensity of such an assault cannot be sustained for a long period, he reiterated.
Chen Ming-tong
National Security Bureau
Ukraine war
Ukraine war analysis
Taiwan security

RELATED ARTICLES

US Assistant Secretary of State Kritenbrink thanks Taiwan for support over Ukraine
US Assistant Secretary of State Kritenbrink thanks Taiwan for support over Ukraine
2022/03/09 20:11
VP Lai: A Chinese war with Taiwan would be a war with many
VP Lai: A Chinese war with Taiwan would be a war with many
2022/03/09 16:40
Taiwan ambassador to Vatican takes part in pro-Ukraine march in Rome
Taiwan ambassador to Vatican takes part in pro-Ukraine march in Rome
2022/03/09 13:59
Taiwan pollster dismisses survey claiming majority support status quo
Taiwan pollster dismisses survey claiming majority support status quo
2022/03/08 18:29
China’s reluctance to condemn Russia reflects scheme to invade Taiwan: MOFA
China’s reluctance to condemn Russia reflects scheme to invade Taiwan: MOFA
2022/03/08 17:19

Updated : 2022-03-10 16:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Worker dies after Tesla on autopilot collides with repair truck in northern Taiwan
Worker dies after Tesla on autopilot collides with repair truck in northern Taiwan
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan: Bloomberg
"