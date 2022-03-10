Stoma Care/Ostomy Care (Ostomy Bags & Ostomy Accessories) Market Size, Share, Trend 2021 by top trends & growth forecast

Innovation plays a vital role in growth of global ostomy/stoma care market as provision of differentiated products are equipped with better ease-of-use, fitting and odor and leakage control, among others.

The report provides coverage on latest industry trends such as 3D custom fitted ostomy wafers, high demand for drainable/reusable ostomy bags and adoption of non-conventional sales channels. The market is primarily driven by demographic factors such ageing population, prevalence of colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, etc. The report Global Stoma Care/Ostomy Care (Ostomy Bags & Ostomy Accessories) MAarket Outlook 2027 provides an in-depth analysis of global stoma care/ostomy care market with forecasted market analysis up till 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into Europe, the US and Asia Pacific region in the report. The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities at the global and regional level.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Stoma Care/Ostomy Care (Ostomy Bags & Ostomy Accessories) Market.

The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Coverage

? Ostomy/Stoma Care Market

? Ostomy Bags

? Ostomy Accessories

Market Segmentation by Region/Country

? Global

? Europe

? The US

? Asia Pacific

Key Vendors

? Coloplast AG

? ConvaTec, Inc.

? C.R. Bard

? B. Braun Melsungen

An ostomy, or stoma refers to the surgically created opening between the intestines and the abdominal wall for the discharge of body wastes. Ostomy can be temporary or permanent depending on the functioning of the organ on which it is performed.

The most common conditions that require ostomy surgery consists of cancer, trauma, inflammatory bowel disease, fecal incontinence, etc. Different types of ostomy are performed depending on how much and what part of the intestine or bladder is removed – colostomy (large intestine), ileostomy (small intestine) or urostomy (urinary bladder). In the US itself, there are more than 750,000 people with ostomies.

Growth of global stoma care/ostomy care market is driven by demographics, such as increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, rising incidence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), increasing geriatric population, higher awareness level and increasing healthcare expenditure. These factors are expected to provide further impetus to the market even in the forecasted period 2021-27. Some of the major impediments to global stoma care/ostomy care market includes unstable reimbursement policies, social stigma and increasing pricing pressure of ostomy products and surgery.

The ?Global Stoma Care/Ostomy Care Market Outlook 2027 report, provides comprehensive market outlook of global stoma care/ostomy care market, focusing on major market sub-segments namely, Ostomy Bags and Ostomy Accessories. In the report stoma care/ostomy care market assessment is done across major markets such as Europe, the US and Asia Pacific. Europe is the world?s largest stoma care/ostomy care market, whereas, Asia Pacific region is poised to grow at fastest rate during forecasted period. In-depth analysis of the industry in the aforementioned market segments and regions is done on the basis of market value and market share.

These leading market players have been profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies. The report also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section.In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global stoma care/ostomy care market.

