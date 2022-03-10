Indian Orthopaedic Reconstruction/Implants (Knee, Hip, Trauma & Spine) Market Size, Share, Trend Rising Demand, Trends and Growing Industry 2021 to 2030

Key trends prevaling in the Indian orthopaedic implants market includes adoption of Customized Knee Replacement Surgery using 3D Printing, Robotic-Assisted Knee Arthroplasty Systems and Price Cap on Knee Implants in India.

The report ?Indian Orthopaedic Reconstruction/Implants (Knee, Hip, Trauma & Spine) Market 2027 provides an in-depth analysis of global as well as Indian orthopedic implants market focusing on major segments such as knee, hip, trauma and spine implants. Market outlook for overall orthopedic implants as well as aforementioned sub-segments has been provided for the period 2021-27.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in Indian orthopedic implants market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion.

The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segmentation

? Orthopedic Implants

? Knee Implants

? Hip Implants

? Trauma & Spine

Key Vendors – MNCs

? Stryker Corporation

? Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

? Smith & Nephew

? DePuy Synthes

Key Vendors – Indian

? Narang Medical Limited

? GPC Medical Ltd.

? Apothecaries Sundries Mfg. Co. (ASCO) Medical

Orthopaedic implants are medical devices or tissues that are placed inside human body for replacement of missing joint or bone or to provide support to damaged bone. Orthopedic implant market can be broadly divided into three major segments:

Trauma & Spine, Knee and Hip on the basis of the area of treatment. Indian orthopedic implant market has been made unprecedented progress in near past and is further projected to grow at meteoric growth rate in the upcoming years. More than 200,000 joint replacement surgeries takes place in India every year. By end of the year 2027, India is expected to have the highest number of joint replacement surgeries in the world.

Rapid advancement of orthopaedic devices in India is fuelled by rising incidences of osteoarthritis cases in India, ageing population, increasing access to healthcare facilities, adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and promotion of medical tourism in the nation. The market is expected to gain considerable impetus from recent government intervention which has mandated capping of knee implant prices. However, certain factors such as high procedure cost, lack of awareness about implants, incongruent implant designs and lack of domestic regulatory framework has been hindering growth of the market

The report ?Indian Orthopaedic Reconstruction/Implants (Knee, Hip, Trauma & Spine) Market 2027 provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the Indian orthopedic implant market. It further provides detailed analysis of various sub-segments such as Hip implant, Knee implants, Trauma and Spine implants. Future forecasts of Indian orthopedic implants market overall and across various sub-segments till 2027 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players, both international and domestic, have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as Indian orthopaedic implants market.

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size, by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

