Intelligent road systems Market 2021 Future Trend, Business Strategies, Revenue Value, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by 2030

Intelligent road systems market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the intelligent road systems market by region.

The global intelligent road systems market had been valued at USD 25 billion in the year 2016, which is expected to reach USD 48 billion by the end of the forecast period; growing at ~ 11% CAGR.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Intelligent road systems.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Introduction

The intelligent road system is the tested route to mitigate the traffic congestion problem. It is an application that is designed to provide customized solutions to improve the transportation system. The major objective of this system is to evaluate, develop, analyze and integrate new technologies and concept to achieve the traffic efficiency. Intelligent road system is a computerized system with diverse applications connected with vehicle transportation, and provides live feeds with the help of sophisticated sensors of smartphone and the equipment is installed along roadside that includes cameras mounted on the traffic poles.

Intelligent road system market is growing at a rapid pace. Increasing concern about traffic congestion is one to the major market driver for the growth of intelligent road system market. In the current scenario people are more concerned about convenient, reliable and affordable travelling option. Intelligent road system helps to guide travelers in real time on daily basis, helping in avoidance of congestion. The study indicates that increasing need of road safety improvements is driving the intelligent road system market. Intelligent road systems use technology that enable government organizations and private users to keep transportation systems performing as efficiently and as safely as possible. Therefore increasing government initiatives are responsible for the growth of market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in global intelligent road system market include Ricardo plc, TomTom International BV, Siemen AG, WS Atkins PLC, Kapsch Trafficcom, Q-Free ASA, EFKON AG, Iteris Inc., Lanner Electronics Inc., and Roper Technologies Inc..

Global Intelligent Road Systems Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2022

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global Intelligent road systems market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

> Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies and countries were identified

> Regional and country specific demand and forecast for intelligent road systems were studied

> Key segments covered in the report are global intelligent road systems by type, by application and sub-segments

> Unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized; and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

> For all the regions, forecast demand for all applications were identified and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

> Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

> Intelligent transportation system providers

> Network providers

> Software providers

> Navigation and GPS manufacturers

> Research & consultancy

> Government

> Technology investors

Key Findings

> On the basis of manufacturers, with respect to value analysis, Siemen AG accounts for largest market share in the year 2016.

> On the basis of types, with respect to value analysis, the computational technology accounts for the largest market share and is growing at 13.85% CAGR, approximately, during forecast period.

> On the basis of applications, with respect to value analysis the emergency vehicle notification system holds the largest market growing at 15.61% CAGR, approximately, by the end of forecast period.

> Geographically, North America has been projected to have the largest market share in global intelligent road systems market throughout the forecast period.

Regional and Country Analysis of Intelligent road systems Market Estimation and Forecast

The global intelligent road systems market is expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period, 2016-2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the efforts taken for improving the performance of overall transportation system.

The report also cover country level analysis:

> North America

> Europe

> Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Southeast Asia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

