Stone Paper Market Size 2022 By Industry Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Investment Opportunities and Forecast by Regions till 2030

The most obvious difference between stone paper and traditional paper is the amount of raw material that is needed to produce the last. For producing stone paper no trees are cut and no water is used, it has low carbon emissions and it requires no acid, base or bleach during production. Stone paper is recyclable. Beyond being recyclable, stone material is photodegradable with 14-18 months of sunlight exposure. Increasing investment in R&D for the development of advanced manufacturing techniques using calcium carbonate and other similar organic compounds is expected to be a key driver promoting growth. Furthermore, rising concerns related to deforestation coupled with supportive regulations promoting the use of an alternative to conventional paper is likely to propel demand over the projected period. The regulations enforced to minimize deforestation for the production has resulted in the discovery and development of alternative sources or materials for product manufacturing, which is expected to have a positive impact on growth. The global Stone Paper market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing concerns to curtail deforestation.

Rich Mineral Paper product type of Stone Paper market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of product type, the Stone Paper market has been segmented Rich Mineral Paper and Rich Mineral Board. Rich Mineral Paper dominates the global Stone Paper owing to the rapidly growing demand for eco-friendly packaging and labeling solutions for various products, driven by rising consumer awareness regarding deforestation and use of plastics, globally. Rich Mineral Board market will grow due to rising in demand of environment- friendly and pollution -free plastics and paper board such as Paper bags, Kid’s books, Calendar, leaflets, brochures, packaging, boxes, gift boxes, Album of paintings, Displays, outdoor applications.

Paper Packaging is projected to leading industry for utilizing applications of the Stone paper during forecast period

On the basis of application, the global stone paper market has been segmental into Paper Packaging, Labeling Paper and Self-adhesive Paper. By application type, Paper Packaging will lead the market owing to the growth prospects of e-commerce and organized retail sectors have broadened of the packaging industry. Since stone paper helps in enhancing the aesthetic properties of the packaged product along with providing an environment-friendly and economical solution, this has fuelled its demand for packaging applications. Labelling paper will grow by need of waterproof & eco-friendly paper for promotions activities by government which will boost stone paper labeling market.

Asia accounts for lion share of the global Stone Paper Market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Stone Paper market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia dominates the world Stone Paper Market over the forecast period owing to large number of manufacturers, high demand for environmentally friendly packaging materials, the growing middle-class population and the growing disposable incomes in the region.

Global Stone Paper Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as ,Stone Paper Company Ltd, S,luz Stone Paper S.A, Kapstone Paper, Taiwan Lung Meng Technology Co. Ltd., Gaia-Concept BV, Parax Paper, packaging corporation., TETHIA Group and Panjiang Dragon are the key players in manufacturing Stone Paper . In terms of product offerings, Stone Paper Company Ltd. And Taiwan Lung Meng Technology Co. Ltd. are the major players in the market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Stone Paper Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Stone Paper production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

