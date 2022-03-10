Plastic Recycling Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Manufacturers Analysis, Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Supply, Development Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook 2030 Research Report

Global Plastic Recycling Market is prognosticated to scale new heights in the upcoming years owing to the rising cost of production as a result of increasing petroleum price. The growth of the market is likely to be dictated by government regulations favoring the recycling of plastic waste. Rising awareness about the pollution caused by plastics and the energy-saving benefits in the manufacturing of recycled plastics over virgin plastics are the major factors driving the growth of the global market for plastic recycling over the forecast period. Moreover, the negative environmental impact of plastics disposal drives the global recycled plastics market. The production of plastics has increased manifold over the past few decades which have led to the generation of a huge amount of waste resulting in environmental concerns.

In addition, the necessity for a standard recycling technology for plastic in order to manage waste efficiently is also anticipated to catalyze the expansion of the market over the next couple of years. Also, continuous research activities are being undertaken globally, with the aim to find an effective method of the recycling process. Moreover, the ban imposed on landfills has also been introduced in several developed countries is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. On top of these factors, alternative waste management options for recycling landfill or incineration are relatively cheap in many countries.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is the most Lucrative material Type in the Global Plastic Recycling Market over the anticipated period

Based on material, the global plastic recycling market has been segmented Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET), Polypropylene(PP), High Density Polyethylene(HDPE), Low Density Polyethylene(LDPE), Polystyrene(PS), Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC), Others. The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) has a maximum share in the global market and is expected to grow at a robust rate over the course of the forecast period. Owing to the rising global consumption of recycling PET and HDPE plastic products, these segments are likely to retain dominance in the overall market. The large market size of PET is due to its easy recyclability and ease of collection in the form of PET bottles. This material is also relatively cheaper, which further contributes in making PET the largest segment by type.

Packaging Industry is offering huge growth Opportunities in the Global Plastic Recycling Market over the anticipated period

Based on end-use industry, packaging segment was estimated to be the largest segment of the recycled plastics market over the forecast period followed by the construction segment. The packaging industry which is the largest user of virgin plastics is also the largest user of recycled plastics. Due to the increasing population and the subsequent need for more consumer goods drives the demand for plastics from this industry. Moreover, the increasing consciousness regarding the environmental benefits provided by recycled plastics has been the major factor contributing to the growing use of recycled plastics in this industry. In addition, the factors such as increase in consumption of plastic, and rise in need to dispose of the generated plastic waste in eco-friendly and responsible manner are augmenting the plastic recycling market globally.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominates Global Plastic Recycling Market over the anticipated period

Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of the global plastic recycling market and is expected to dominate over the forecast period. The region’s flourishing manufacturing sector, ample availability of labor, competitive cost base, and increasing consumer demand are expected to drive the industrialization in the region which eventually propel the demand for recycled plastics in the region as they provide a cost advantage over virgin plastics. Moreover, due to the lack of stringent government regulations and lenient landfill laws in the region, regions like Europe and North America export plastic scrap to Asia for recycling. However, the plastic recycling market in Europe is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Global Plastic Recycling Market: Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global plastic recycling market includes CarbonLITE Industries, Seraphim Plastics, MBA Polymers Inc., Kuusakoski Group Oy, Envision Plastics, Custom Polymers, Inc., Plastic Recycling Inc., UltrePET LLC, KW Plastics, Inc., Green O Tech India, Kishco Pvt. Ltd., Boer Group, Miller Waste Mills, Inc., Recycling Textile sro, and Knebel Textilrecycling GmbH. Moreover, the key players are focusing towards provision of greater quality products to retain customer loyalty, since low switching costs and product differentiation have reduced supplier power.

Key Development in the Market

In November, 2017, SUEZ and LyondellBasell (US) signed a joint venture agreement focusing on the production of high-quality circular polymers. The company produces PP and HDPE recycled plastics

In July 2017, Suez started a joint venture with Kempenaars Recycling (Netherlands). The new company is known as SK Polymers and is finding a better way to recycle hard plastics.

In November 2016, Plastipak Packaging acquired the business assets of Evolve Polymers (UK), one of Europe’s leading plastics recyclers from Aurelius Equity Opportunities.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global plastic recycling Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of plastic recycling and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

