COPD and Asthma Devices Market Size, Key Players Analysis, Competitive Scenario, Opportunities, Development Status 2021-2030  

COPD and asthma devices, also known as pulmonary drug delivery devices, are used as a permanent treatment or rescue therapy for respiratory diseases and other related ailments. It is the most advanced mode of drug administration in which the drug is directly delivered to the lungs to provide a systemic effect. COPD and asthma have significant shares in the global respiratory diseases market. According to the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), around 300 million people across the world suffer from asthma every year.

COPD, being the 3rd leading cause for death, led to the death of 3 million people in 2013. Thus, a variety of drug-delivery protocols, such as oral and parenteral delivery, are developed for the treatment of COPD and asthma. However, the pulmonary drug delivery system is the most effective treatment option as compared to the other conventional methods.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The world COPD and asthma devices market is expected to reach $41,355.2 million by 2022. The major factors driving the market growth include increasing awareness for respiratory diseases, such as asthma and emphysema, and rising incidence of respiratory diseases caused due to cigarette consumption. The growth of the market would be boosted due to increase in healthcare expenditure, growth in the use of automation in healthcare industry, and rapid adoption of advanced medical solutions. Currently, most of healthcare practitioners and pulmonary diseases specialists prefer a combination of a drug and a device, for instance inhaler and nebulizer, owing to its fast and effective outcome. However, the market growth could be hindered due to high cost associated with nebulizers, side effects occurring due to excessive dosage, and lack of awareness regarding drug inhalation.

The world COPD and asthma devices market is segmented based on product device type and geography. Based on the product device type, the market is segmented into inhalers and nebulizers. Inhalers segment is projected to grow at a CGAR of 5.3% during the study period. Furthermore, the inhalers segment includes dry powder inhalers (DPIs), metered dose inhalers (MDIs), and soft mist inhalers (SMIs). The nebulizers segment includes compressor nebulizers, ultrasonic nebulizers, and mesh nebulizers. Based on geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. These regions are further analyzed on the basis of respective countries. Within Europe region, Germany, France and U.K. accounted for more than 40% of market share in 2015.

The leading players profiled in this report include GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Philips Healthcare, 3M Health Care, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, GF Healthcare Products, Omron Corporation, Smith Medicals, Lincare Holdings, Inc., and Baxter International.

KEY BENEFITS

The market estimations in this report are based on high-end analysis of the key segments from 2015 to 2022.

Extensive analysis of the world COPD and asthma devices market, by product, helps in understanding the various types of devices used for the treatment of respiratory conditions.

This report provides comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict growth of the COPD and asthma devices market.

Porter’s Five Forces model provides an in-depth analysis of the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new entrants and substitutes, and competition among the key market players.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by leading market players across various geographies.

SWOT analyses of market players enable the study of the internal environment and strategies adopted by them.

COPD AND ASTHMA DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

The COPD and asthma devices market is segmented based on product type and geography.

By Product Types

Inhalers

Drug powder inhalers (DPIs)

Metered dose inhalers (MDIs)

Soft mist inhalers (SMIs)

Nebulizers

Compressor nebulizers

Ultrasonic nebulizers

Mesh nebulizers

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Others

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Focuses Covered in the Report: –

The focuses examined in the report are the significant market players who are associated with the market like market players, unrefined substance providers, gear providers, end clients, brokers, merchants, etc.

The full profile of the organizations is cited. Furthermore, the limit, creation, cost, income, cost, gross and gross edge, deals volume, deals income, utilization, development rate, import, send out, offer, future systems and innovative improvements they are completing are additionally remembered for the report. This report investigated 8-year information history and figures.

The development variables of the market are talked about exhaustively where the different end clients of the market are clarified exhaustively.

Data and data by market player, by district, by type, by application, etc, and altered searches can be added in view of explicit necessities.

The report contains the SWOT investigation of the market. At long last, the report contains the finishing up part which incorporates the assessments of the modern specialists.

Features of the Market Report:

The report gives noteworthy market knowledge by assessing the contender endeavors including volume deals, innovation advancements, securing techniques, item estimating designs, absolute creation, and future capacities.

The data gave in the report fosters an essential advertising plan for the item or administration. Upper hands of contributing specific item or administration, future possibilities, and valuable open doors are given in the report.

The report gives learn about the market opportunity assessment for explicit sections in the objective market.

The central points of contention, business patterns, exchange situations affecting the market evaluating designs, challenges confronting the market, and valuable open doors fundamental the market are given in the report.

