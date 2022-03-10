In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market growth, market size, share with top Major Key Player

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is the process of artificial fertilization which happens outside the women’s body. The egg of the women is surgical removed and are fertilized by a sperm in a laboratory. In vitro fertilization is mainly used by women having a problem in conceiving. However, IVF does not always result in pregnancy and success rate varies from individual to individual. IVF procedures have emerged as a preferable choice for the fertility treatments in clinical industry. The market is poised to witness a remarkable growth, primarily due to the related technological advancements such as pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) and three-parent IVF procedures.

The world IVF market accounted for $9,015 million in 2015 and is projected to garner revenues worth $17,714 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the reduced conceiving rates, delayed pregnancy, changing lifestyle conditions and fertility disorders are the major factors that drive the market growth.

Market Statistics:

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Other factors such as favourable reimbursement scenario and delayed parenthood opted by couples due to professional and financial constraints will also help in the growth of the market. On the other hand, barriers such as ethical concerns in particular countries with respect to IVF, high cost of the IVF procedures followed by low awareness, especially in under-developed economies such as Nigeria are likely to restrain the market growth.

Rising initiatives towards commercialization of cost-efficient treatments and emerging medical tourism, mainly in developing nations would offer lucrative growth opportunities for IVF service providers in future. Further, the growing clinical research initiatives for the development of novel IVF technologies would provide a platform for growth of the global IVF market.

The world IVF market is segmented on the basis of cycle type, end users and geography. Based on cycle types, the market is segmented into fresh cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor) and donor egg IVF cycles. Fresh cycle (non-donor) is both the highest revenue generating segment as well as the highest growing segment as it is the most commonly adopted method in a IVF process due to high success rate. Similarly, by end users, the market is further segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers and clinical research institutes. In terms of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

The Europe IVF market is the leading region in terms of revenue, whereas Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region, owing to growing demand for IVF processes. In terms of number of IVF cycles performed, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the global IVF market. Asia Pacific IVF market is set to grow at a promising CAGR of 13.3% from 2016 to 2022, due to factors such as wide availability of IVF clinics, high IVF success rates and the rising trend of fertility tourism. In Asia-Pacific region, Japan is the leading country accounting for majority of the market share and is expected to maintain its position throughout the analysis period.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

Market by End Users

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical centers

Clinical research institutes

Market, By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Russia

Others Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

Korea

Thailand

Others APAC

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

