Medical Implants Market Latest Innovations, Demand and Future Projections with top Major Key Player like

Medical implants are permanent devices such as pacemakers or temporary devices such as fracture plates which are removed once their function is completed. These implants are made up of bone, tissue, skin, ceramics, metals, plastics, and other natural materials. The world medical implants market is estimated to reach $116,300 million by 2022. The growth in the medical implants market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the rapidly ageing population.

Moreover, increased awareness and technological advancements in medical implants are further supporting the growth of the market. However, high implantation cost and lack of expertise are some of the factors restraining the growth of the medical implants market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The world medical implants market is segmented on the basis of product type, material, and geography. Based on product type, the market is categorized into four major classes, namely, pacing devices, stents, structural cardiac implants, neurostimulators, spinal implants, ophthalmic implants, orthopedic implants, dental implants, breast implants, and facial implants. The orthopedic implants market was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2015, due to the stressful hyperactive lifestyle, unhealthy food habits, growing number of aging population and advancement in medical technologies.

Neurostimulators is estimated to be the fastest growing segment, due to increasing prevalence of neurological diseases and rising ageing population. By material type, medical implants are segmented into metallic biomaterials, ceramic biomaterials, polymers biomaterials, and natural biomaterials. Based on geography, market is segmented into four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The report provides comprehensive analyses of the key players operating in the medical implants market such as Medtronic plc, Johnson and Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., LivaNova PLC, Stryker Incorporated, Smith and Nephew plc, Straumann Holding AG., Globus Medical, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., NuVasive, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., and Conmed Corporation.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world medical implants market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 that would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the world medical implants market, by product, helps in understanding the various types of devices used for the treatment of chronic diseases and other related cardiac conditions.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographic regions.

SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

MEDICAL IMPLANTS MARKET SEGMENTS:

Theworldmedical implants market is segmented into product, biomaterial,and geography.

By Product

Orthopedic Implants

Reconstructive Joint Replacements

Knee Replacement Implants

Hip Replacement Implants

Extremities

Orthobiologics

Trauma & Craniomaxillofacial

Cardiovascular Implants

Pacing Devices

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices (CRTs)

CRT-P (CRT with pacemaker function)

CRT-D (CRT with pacemaker and ICD function)

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDs)

Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICDs)

Stents

Coronary stents

Drug-eluting stents (DES)

Bare-metal coronary stents

Bioabsorbable stents

Peripheral stents

Iliac

Femoral-popliteal

Renal

Carotid

Stent-related Implants

Synthetic grafts

Vena cava filters

Structural Cardiac Implants

Mechanical heart valves

Implantable ventricular-assist devices

Left ventricular assist device (LVAD)

Rightventricular assist device (RVAD)

Biventricular assist device (BIVAD)

Spinal Implants

Interbody fusion devices

Thoracolumbar devices

Cervical fixation devices

Spinal electrical stimulation

Vertebral compression fracture (VCF) devices

Motion preservation devices

Neurostimulators

Deep brain stimulation (DBS)

Sacral nerve stimulation (SNS)

Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS)

Other neurostimulators

Ophthalmic Implants

Intraocular lens

Glaucoma implants

Dental Implants

Plate form dental implants

Root form dental implants

Breast Implants

Facial Implants

By Biomaterial

Metallic Biomaterials

Ceramic Biomaterials

Polymers Biomaterials

Natural Biomaterials

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

