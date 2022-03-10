Transplant Diagnostics Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2030  

Transplant diagnostics are tests that are performed pre and post-transplant procedures to check the compatibility between the donor and recipient of organ and its suitability in the body. It is mainly required to reduce the risk of organ rejection that can take place due to incompatible donors. Post-transplant, series of diagnostics tests are performed to check the chances of organ rejection.

The world transplant diagnostics market is projected to reach $1,031 million by 2022 and this growth is fueled by factors such as increasing elderly population, increased incidences of chronic disease patients, and increased focus on R&D. The market for transplant diagnostics is flanked with technological progression that is stimulated by increasing awareness related importance of organ donations. Although these factors will drive the market for transplant diagnostics there are certain elements that can limit the growth of the market. Worldwide scenario for organ shortage and difficulties in HLA sequencing can restrict the growth of the market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The transplant diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of technology, components, application, end-users, type of organ, type of screening, and geography. The world transplant diagnostics market based on the technology is segmented into non-molecular assay and molecular assay technologies. The non-molecular assay technologies are further categorized as serological assay and Mixed Lymphocyte Culture (MLC) assay. The molecular assay technology is categorized into PCR-based and sequencing based. The global transplant diagnostics market based on the components is classified into instruments, reagents and consumables, and software and services.

The transplant diagnostics market based on end-user is categorized as hospitals and transplant centers, research laboratories and academic institutes, and commercial service provider. On the bases of applications, the transplant diagnostics market is broadly classified into research and diagnostics. Further the market based on the type of organ is segmented into kidney, liver, heart, lung, pancreas, and others. On the bases of type of screening the market is categorized into pre-transplant screening and post-transplant screening. By geography the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW including further segmentation of the major countries. The key players in the transplant diagnostics market are focused on strategies such as product approval and launches, merger and acquisition, expansion, collaboration etc. to expand their market share.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the world transplant diagnostics market.

In-depth analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2014 and 2022.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the world transplant diagnostics market is provided.

Exhaustive analysis of the world transplant diagnostics market by technology helps in understanding the current range of the product available for commercial usage.

Competitive intelligence helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies

Key market players within the world transplant diagnostics market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

World transplant diagnostics market is segmented as:

By Technology

Non-Molecular assay

Serological assay

Mixed Lymphocyte Culture

Molecular assay

PCR Based

Sequencing Based

By Component

Instrument and Equipment

Reagent and consumables

Software and services

By End-User

Hospitals and transplant centers

Research laboratories and academic institutes

Commercial Service Providers

By Applications

Research

Diagnostic

By Organ Type

Kidney

Liver

Heart

Lung

Pancreas

Others

By Screening Type

Pre-Transplant Screening

Post-Transplant Screening

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexic

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Turkey

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Japan

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Israel

Iran

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

F. Hoffmann-La

Roche, Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.,

Immucor, Inc.

Linkage Biosciences

Olerup Ssp Ab,

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Aldrich

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Focuses Covered in the Report: –

The focuses examined in the report are the significant market players who are associated with the market like market players, unrefined substance providers, gear providers, end clients, brokers, merchants, etc.

The full profile of the organizations is cited. Furthermore, the limit, creation, cost, income, cost, gross and gross edge, deals volume, deals income, utilization, development rate, import, send out, offer, future systems and innovative improvements they are completing are additionally remembered for the report. This report investigated 8-year information history and figures.

The development variables of the market are talked about exhaustively where the different end clients of the market are clarified exhaustively.

Data and data by market player, by district, by type, by application, etc, and altered searches can be added in view of explicit necessities.

The report contains the SWOT investigation of the market. At long last, the report contains the finishing up part which incorporates the assessments of the modern specialists.

Features of the Market Report:

The report gives noteworthy market knowledge by assessing the contender endeavors including volume deals, innovation advancements, securing techniques, item estimating designs, absolute creation, and future capacities.

The data gave in the report fosters an essential advertising plan for the item or administration. Upper hands of contributing specific item or administration, future possibilities, and valuable open doors are given in the report.

The report gives learn about the market opportunity assessment for explicit sections in the objective market.

The central points of contention, business patterns, exchange situations affecting the market evaluating designs, challenges confronting the market, and valuable open doors fundamental the market are given in the report.

